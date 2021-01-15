Sinclair Broadcast : “THE NATIONAL DESK” to Premier Monday, January 18

January 15, 2021

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP'S 'THE NATIONAL DESK' TO PREMIERE MONDAY, JANUARY 18

'The National Desk' will report on the latest news as it happens, offering viewers commentary-free, timely headline news

Baltimore, Maryland - January 15, 2021 - Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) ('Sinclair') is excited to announce that its original news program, 'The National Desk,' will premiere this Monday, January 18. The National Desk will air weekday mornings across the country and will be available on 68 Sinclair stations, including all Sinclair's MY and CW Network channels, on STIRR, Sinclair's free OTT streaming platform, and across Sinclair's news websites.

