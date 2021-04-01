Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast : Closes Partial Refinancing and Extension of STG Credit Facilities

04/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (“Sinclair” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sinclair Television Group, Inc. (“STG”), has entered into the Third Amendment (“Third Amendment”) to its Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of August 23, 2019, as amended with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, the guarantors party thereto and the lenders and other parties thereto, to, among other things, effect an extension of the maturity of a certain portion of its existing term loan B-1 tranche, which has a maturity date of January 3, 2024. Pursuant to the Third Amendment, STG incurred new term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $740 million, certain of the proceeds of which term loans are being used to partially refinance the existing term loan B-1 tranche. The new term loans will mature on April 1, 2028 and will bear interest, at the option of STG, at LIBOR (or successor rate) plus 3.00% or at base rate plus 2.00%.

This description of the Third Amendment is only a summary, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete amendment, a copy of which will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, future events and actions. When used in this news release, the words “outlook,” “intends to,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “achieves,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results in the future could differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including and in addition to the assumptions set forth therein, but not limited to: STG’s ability to consummate the proposed amendment and extension of certain loans under its credit facility; the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, including the significant disruption to the operations of the professional sports leagues, need to provide rebates to our distributors related to canceled professional sporting events, and loss of advertising revenue due to postponement or cancellation of professional sporting events, and reduced consumer spending as a result of shelter in place and stay at home orders; our ability to generate cash to service our substantial indebtedness; successful execution of outsourcing agreements; the successful execution of retransmission consent agreements; the successful execution of network affiliation and distribution agreements; the successful execution of media rights agreements with professional sports teams; the impact of OTT and other emerging technologies and their potential impact on cord-cutting; the impact of distributors offering "skinny" programming bundles that may not include all programming of our networks; pricing and demand fluctuations in local and national advertising; volatility in programming costs; the market acceptance of new programming; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions and investments, to manage increased leverage resulting from acquisitions and investments, and to achieve anticipated returns on those investments once consummated; the impact of pending and future litigation claims against the Company; the impact of FCC and other regulatory proceedings against the Company, uncertainties associated with potential changes in the regulatory environment affecting our business and growth strategy; and any risk factors set forth in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-Q and/or Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 275 M - -
Net income 2021 -437 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,94x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 2 190 M 2 190 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,00 $
Last Close Price 29,26 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian S. Bark Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-8.13%2 230
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.84%336 786
COMCAST CORPORATION3.26%251 844
VIACOMCBS INC.21.04%29 954
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.38%14 993
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.62%9 940
