Sinclair Broadcast : Newsrooms Win 37 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

18 of the Broadcast Company’s Newsrooms Received the Award, Presented Annually for Outstanding Journalism

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) is proud to announce that 18 of its newsrooms have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, these stations brought home a collective 37 awards, a shining testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism. Winning stations include: WJLA (6 awards); KOMO (4 awards); WBFF (4 awards); KTUL (2 awards); WHAM (2 awards); WJAR (2 awards); WGME (2 awards); and, WSTM (2 awards). In addition, WPMI, WSET, WEAR, WSYX, WCHS, WRGB, KBAK, KGAN, KMPH, and WTVC each received one award, while KOMO Radio won three awards.

Of note, WEAR, WJAR, and WSTM stations all received the Overall Excellence Award, an incredible achievement and honor, particularly in the wake of a tumultuous and unprecedented year for newsrooms everywhere. Five additional stations, KTUL, WBFF, WCHS, WPMI, and WSET received the award for Breaking News. Sinclair’s commitment to investigative journalism was also recognized, with five stations (WBFF, WGME, WHAM, WRGB, and WTVC) winning for Investigative/Continuing Coverage. Of note, the KOMO newsroom won for The Fight for the Soul of Seattle documentary, while WBFF’s Project Baltimore won two awards for its work exposing ongoing problems with the city’s public school system.

“I'm thrilled to see that the majority of awards won were for segments that aimed to rectify real issues impacting our communities around the nation and hold government accountable to their constituents,” said Chris Ripley, CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. “Our incredible journalists provide insight on topics that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. These honors reinforce our commitment to telling stories that provide context about the ‘how and why’ and it is through these efforts that we’re able to uplift the voices of the local communities we serve and shed light on those that may go unheard.”

The importance of local news has grown immensely over the past year, and Sinclair has stood at the forefront, making a renewed commitment to its local and investigative news units. Throughout the past year, the dedicated efforts of Sinclair’s local broadcasting stations have helped to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve, despite daunting conditions that tested the resolve of newsrooms everywhere. Through it all, Sinclair’s broadcasting stations have remained steadfast in their efforts to keep viewers informed in a compassionate and accurate manner.

“Our goal is to be the gold standard in every market and produce content that is relevant, impactful, and meaningful, and these awards prove we are working diligently to achieve this mission,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair. “It’s another proud moment for our news organization and for everyone who has contributed to our work. For us, the most important award is the support and trust of the local communities that we serve, and we look forward to continuing our important work.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

