Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 01:17:45 pm EDT
23.54 USD   -1.05%
12:50pSinclair Closes Refinancing and Extension of STG Credit Facilities
BU
12:05pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Kayla Gaskins National Correspondent for Washington DC Bureau
PU
11:55aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Sports Group Inks Sales Partnership with Wave Sports + Entertainment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Closes Refinancing and Extension of STG Credit Facilities

04/21/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (“Sinclair” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sinclair Television Group, Inc. (“STG”), has entered into the Fourth Amendment (“Fourth Amendment”) to its Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of August 23, 2019, as amended with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, the guarantors party thereto and the lenders and other parties thereto, to, among other things, provide for the incurrence of new term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $750 million (the “Term B-4 Loans”), refinance all outstanding term B-1 loans and extend the maturity of $612.5 million of revolving commitments to April 21, 2027. The proceeds of the Term B-4 Loans are being used to refinance all of the existing term B-1 loans and to redeem STG’s outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2026. The Term B-4 Loans will mature on April 21, 2029 and will bear interest, at the option of STG, at Term SOFR plus 3.75% (subject to customary credit spread adjustments) or at base rate plus 2.75%.

This description of the Fourth Amendment is only a summary, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete amendment, a copy of which will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, future events and actions. When used in this news release, the words “outlook,” “intends to,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “achieves,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results in the future could differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including and in addition to the assumptions set forth therein, but not limited to: the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, including the significant disruption to the operations of the professional sports leagues, need to provide rebates to our distributors related to canceled professional sporting events, and loss of advertising revenue due to postponement or cancellation of professional sporting events, and reduced consumer spending as a result of shelter in place and stay at home orders; our ability to generate cash to service our substantial indebtedness; successful execution of outsourcing agreements; the successful execution of retransmission consent agreements; the successful execution of network affiliation and distribution agreements; the successful execution of media rights agreements with professional sports teams; the impact of OTT and other emerging technologies and their potential impact on cord-cutting; the impact of distributors offering "skinny" programming bundles that may not include all programming of our networks; pricing and demand fluctuations in local and national advertising; the successful implementation and consumer adoption of our sports direct to consumer platform; volatility in programming costs; the market acceptance of new programming; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions and investments, to manage increased leverage resulting from acquisitions and investments, and to achieve anticipated returns on those investments once consummated; the impact of pending and future litigation claims against the Company; the ongoing assessment of the October cybersecurity event, material legal, financial and reputational risks resulting from a breach of the Company's information systems, and operational disruptions due to the cybersecurity event; the impact of FCC and other regulatory proceedings against the Company, uncertainties associated with potential changes in the regulatory environment affecting our business and growth strategy; and any risk factors set forth in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-Q and/or Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurances that the assumptions and other factors referred to in this release will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
12:50pSinclair Closes Refinancing and Extension of STG Credit Facilities
BU
12:05pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Kayla Gaskins National Correspondent for Washington DC Bureau
PU
11:55aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Sports Group Inks Sales Partnership with Wave Sports + Entertainment
PU
09:30aSinclair to Bring Superior Video Quality to the World of Sports
BU
04/20Sinclair to Offer Sophisticated Open-Source Broadcast App to the Broadcast Industry
BU
04/20Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. to Offer Sophisticated Open-Source Broadcast App to the ..
CI
04/19SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Leading Local Television Stati..
PU
04/19Rosenblatt Starts Sinclair Broadcast Group at Neutral With $21 Price Target
MT
04/19Sinclair Broadcast Group Demonstrates Enhanced Elements of NextGen Broadcast at NAB Sho..
BU
04/18Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media 3.0 Executives to Speak at NAB Show, Las Vegas
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 547 M - -
Net income 2022 -95,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,9x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 1 714 M 1 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,79 $
Average target price 30,38 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-9.99%1 714
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.84%226 796
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.82%214 875
VIACOMCBS INC.9.87%21 614
FORMULA ONE GROUP8.52%15 763
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-11.58%14 965