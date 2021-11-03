Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/03/2021 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to the holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
07:45aSINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
07:44aSINCLAIR : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:42aSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07:37aEarnings Flash (SBGI) SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Posts Q3 Revenue $1.54B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
07:37aGUIDANCE : (SBGI) SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Expects Q4 Revenue Range $1.54B - $1.57B
MT
07:36aSinclair Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07:33aSinclair Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
10/28“The Battle Never Ends”
BU
10/27Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Sharon Merrell VP/GM of KBOI and KYUU in Boise, Idaho
BU
10/27Cathy Jamison, Sinclair Broadcast Group's SVP of Marketing, Honored with Cynopsis 2021 ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 287 M - -
Net income 2021 -354 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 2 007 M 2 007 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,90 $
Average target price 33,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian S. Bark Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-12.40%2 007
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-6.26%308 603
COMCAST CORPORATION0.46%238 772
VIACOMCBS INC.0.30%24 185
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP15.70%16 789
FORMULA ONE GROUP34.46%13 129