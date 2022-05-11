Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 04:52:45 pm BST
23.25 USD   +2.54%
04:38pSinclair Names Ryan Moore Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Digital Sales and Sports
BU
05/10SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05Wells Fargo Lifts Sinclair Broadcast Group to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target to $33 From $30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Names Ryan Moore Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Digital Sales and Sports

05/11/2022 | 04:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced Ryan Moore has been named Chief Revenue Officer/SVP of Digital Sales and Sports.

Moore was previously the company’s Senior Vice President of Digital Sales, a position he has held since 2019. In addition to continuing oversight for all broadcast digital sales and Compulse, Sinclair’s marketing technology and managed services company, Moore will add oversight of revenue and sales strategy for Tennis, Stadium, and Bally Sports.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Broadcast said, “Ryan is a strong financial leader with expertise in cross-platform sales. He has a successful history overseeing the company’s digital revenue strategy, and the expansion of his responsibilities to include sales and revenue growth strategies across Sinclair’s sports properties was an easy decision. We are excited to elevate Ryan to this new role as we enhance the experience for consumers and continue to drive business growth.”

Moore joined Sinclair in 2013 and has held several executive sales leadership positions including, Vice President of Digital Sales, Senior Director of Digital Sales and Director of National Digital Sales. Prior to joining Sinclair, Moore held sales leadership roles with Fisher Communications and Belo Corp.

“This is an exciting time in our industry, especially for a company with the entrepreneurial spirit of Sinclair. I am proud to have this opportunity to scale company growth, connect with our customers and support the omnichannel sales initiatives across our news, sports and digital teams. I am grateful for the support of my family as we embark on this new adventure in my career,” said Moore.

Moore holds a BA in Communications from Seattle University.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
04:38pSinclair Names Ryan Moore Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Digital Sales and Sports
BU
05/10SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/05Wells Fargo Lifts Sinclair Broadcast Group to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target..
MT
05/04SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financi..
AQ
05/04Sinclair Broadcast Group Q1 Diluted EPS Swings to Profit, Revenue Drops
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (SBGI) SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $1.29B
MT
05/04GUIDANCE : (SBGI) SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Forecasts Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Range $828M ..
MT
05/04Sinclair Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/04Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 564 M - 3 710 M
Net income 2022 1 821 M - 1 480 M
Net Debt 2022 3 677 M - 2 989 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,90x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 1 633 M 1 633 M 1 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,67 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-14.23%1 633
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.93%196 046
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.93%180 545
VIACOMCBS INC.-9.15%17 893
FORMULA ONE GROUP-10.61%13 016
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.70%12 946