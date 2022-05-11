Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 02:58:32 pm EDT
22.54 USD   -0.57%
02:02pSinclair Names Scott Ehrlich as Company's First Chief Innovation Officer
BU
11:38aSinclair Names Ryan Moore Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Digital Sales and Sports
BU
05/10SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Names Scott Ehrlich as Company's First Chief Innovation Officer

05/11/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced today that Scott Ehrlich has been named to the newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer. The announcement was made by Chris Ripley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinclair.

In the newly created role, Ehrlich will build on the company’s rich history of innovation and create the company’s first dedicated cross functional research and development group to coordinate and accelerate efforts across content, technology, audience development and distribution. The new group will also incorporate a corporate strategy function to further innovation and growth across Sinclair and its assets.

Ehrlich, who joined Sinclair in 2017 and was most recently SVP, Growth Networks and Content, will retain oversight of the company’s OTA national networks, COMET, CHARGE! and TBD, as well as digital and OTT streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR.

Ehrlich has built a track record of successfully creating new ventures in television, technology and new media platforms. He’s held roles spanning licensing, production, creative development, technology, network management and programming.

Viewed as a pioneer in streaming media, Ehrlich started in the space in 1996, before video streaming was available. He brought to market one of the first subscription streaming video services in the industry, RealNetworks’ SuperPass, and grew it to over a million subscribers. While at Real, he also negotiated landmark internet rights deals with several professional sports leagues.

In making the announcement, Ripley said, “Scott is a creative and fearless leader with a long history of successful innovation and the skills to develop a startup into a thriving company. We are excited for him to expand his role, infusing the pace and imagination of the startup world as we continue to grow Sinclair and evolve our offerings.”

“I was originally attracted to Sinclair by its rich history of innovation in the broadcast world,” said Ehrlich. “Now, in this new role, I’m excited to carry that forward and cement Sinclair’s place among media companies as a home for fast moving, forward thinking creative talent from all corners of the media industry. Together we’ll light a path to the next generation of media products, a future I’m extremely excited to help steward.”

In a previous role as Founder and CEO of Agility Studios, Ehrlich led the development of the award-winning franchise; The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers, created by Jon M. Chu, into a multi-faceted business. He also served as Executive Producer for award winning digital series including Two Bellmen and Business Usual (Marriott Content Studio), as well as licensing content to and from digital and traditional platforms. Before Agility, Ehrlich founded Impulse Media, where he was a strategic advisor to startups and established companies focused on digital video products, distribution and business models. Prior to Impulse, Ehrlich served as Vice President of Media Acquisition and Distribution for RealNetworks.

Earlier in his career, Ehrlich was the Senior Vice President and Executive Producer of News America Digital Publishing at News Corporation and Director of Audience Development at NBC Cable. Ehrlich received his master’s degree from The Graduate School of Political Management and his undergraduate degree from Kenyon College.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
02:02pSinclair Names Scott Ehrlich as Company's First Chief Innovation Officer
BU
11:38aSinclair Names Ryan Moore Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Digital Sales and Sports
BU
05/10SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/05Wells Fargo Lifts Sinclair Broadcast Group to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target..
MT
05/04SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financi..
AQ
05/04Sinclair Broadcast Group Q1 Diluted EPS Swings to Profit, Revenue Drops
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (SBGI) SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $1.29B
MT
05/04GUIDANCE : (SBGI) SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Forecasts Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Range $828M ..
MT
05/04Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 564 M - -
Net income 2022 1 821 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,90x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 1 633 M 1 633 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,67 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-14.23%1 633
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.93%196 046
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.93%180 545
VIACOMCBS INC.-9.15%17 893
FORMULA ONE GROUP-10.61%13 016
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.70%12 946