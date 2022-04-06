Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Promotes Keith Pelletier to President, Dielectric

04/06/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry veteran elevated to top management role

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the promotion of Keith Pelletier to President of its Dielectric subsidiary. Pelletier has been employed by Dielectric for 25 years and has operated as Vice-President, General Manager of the RF antenna and system manufacturer since Sinclair acquired the assets in 2013.

Previous President, Andy Whiteside, who is retiring this summer, said, “Keith has in-depth engineering and manufacturing experience coupled with strong leadership skills and excellent rapport with Dielectric’s customer base.” He added, “Keith recognized early on the unprecedented demands that the US Spectrum Repack would place on the industry, and drove his team to develop and implement the innovative engineering and manufacturing process changes that resulted in Dielectric providing over 85% of the TV antennas to the Repack program – a key factor in ensuring the timely success of the Repack effort.”

Pelletier earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maine, Orono. He has gained experience working with all of Dielectric’s products and services, authoring numerous technical papers and presenting at major engineering conferences. He is well known and respected throughout the industry and will continue to lead innovation at Dielectric in support of US and overseas broadcasters.

Pelletier said, “I am looking forward to leading the company into the future. Dielectric will continue to embrace change and lead efforts to stay on the cutting edge of technology and manufacturing while solving broadcasters’ future RF needs.”

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. Now celebrating its 80th year of operation, the company builds and delivers antennas and RF systems optimized for every TV and FM radio broadcast need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. As a trust partner of broadcasters worldwide, Dielectric maintains its legacy of advanced, precision RF solutions while building in features that prepare broadcasters for the future. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
05:47pSinclair Promotes Keith Pelletier to President, Dielectric
BU
10:25aSinclair Broadcast Group Unit Plans New Financing to Redeem 5.875% Senior Notes
MT
08:21aSinclair Announces Conditional Redemption of 5.875% Notes
BU
08:18aSinclair to Seek Partial Amendment and Extension of STG Credit Facilities
BU
04/05SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Cory Culleton Vice President/General Manager of WPMI/WJTC in Mo..
PU
04/05Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Hilary Walker Vice President/General Manager of WGFL and..
BU
04/05Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Cory Culleton Vice President/General Manager of WEAR/WFG..
BU
04/01Sinclair Broadcast Group Raises Over $215,000 for Global Red Cross Fund for Ukraine
BU
03/28Sinclair Broadcast Group Establishes Digital Marketing and Advertising Unit Focused on ..
MT
03/28Sinclair Broadcast Group's Lucy Motsay Rutishauser Named One of Maryland's Top 100 Wome..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 568 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,8x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 1 954 M 1 954 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,26 $
Average target price 31,71 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.3.14%1 954
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-12.44%246 914
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.89%217 006
VIACOMCBS INC.22.07%23 931
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.98%15 944
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-10.84%15 081