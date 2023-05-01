Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:37:50 2023-05-01 am EDT
20.42 USD   +2.66%
10:04aSinclair Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Target to $22 From $21, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
04/17Sinclair To Report First Quarter 2023 Results On May 3, 2023 At 7 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinclair Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

05/01/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report, detailing the Company’s ESG achievements in 2022 and progress toward its longstanding ESG goals and commitments.

“At Sinclair, our mission to create, innovate and lead; deliver must-have content across all platforms and devices; and attract and retain the best employees, goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to sustainability, diversity, community outreach, journalistic integrity and good governance. By prioritizing environmental, social, and governance initiatives, we are not only doing what is right for our communities, our people and our planet, but we are also creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Chris Ripley, President and CEO.

The Company’s 2022 ESG report provides additional transparency to its stakeholders, as well as details on its sustainability practices, social responsibility and corporate governance framework.

Through the information disclosed in the report, the Company underscores its core strategies, which are the foundation of the Company’s ESG commitments:

  • Identify and Implement ways to reduce the organization’s impact on the environment through the education and engagement around sustainable solutions that can be adopted.
  • Supporting employees by ensuring a fair, ethical, and safe workplace where our employees can grow, develop and thrive.
  • Supporting diversity at all levels. Diversity has been fundamental from our very beginning, and we take pride in being an equal opportunity employer.
  • Sinclair believes an informed society is a strong society. We believe news consumers should have access to a broad range of ideas and perspectives, both on-air and online. To that end, our mission is to connect people with important, informational content, everywhere.
  • Providing transparency, accountability, and diverse thinking that seeks to minimize risk, while ensuring all stakeholders understand the direction, performance, and financial stability of the organization.

To learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts and download the full report, please visit the website at SBGI.net.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 160 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,24 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,6x
Yield 2023 5,08%
Capitalization 1 301 M 1 301 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,89 $
Average target price 22,83 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.28.24%1 301
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)17.98%187 248
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.76%16 695
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.21%15 304
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.60%9 122
ITV PLC7.48%4 073
