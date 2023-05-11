Sinclair Wins Three National Headliner Awards

WKRC/Cincinnati Honored with First Place Award

WJLA/Washington DC and Spotlight on America Honored with Third Place Awards

Sinclair Broadcast Group is pleased to announce its television stations and investigative teams were honored with a total of three National Headliner Awards, including first place in the Environmental Reporting category. The National Headliner Awards, one of the oldest and largest journalism contests, recognizes the best journalistic merit in the United States.

Sinclair won the following awards:

Environmental Reporting (Broadcast or cable television stations) – First Place

“Fallout” Duane Pohlman, Eric Frisbee and Tim Geraghty

WKRC in Cincinnati received first place for “Fallout,” the station’s continuing investigation into the connection between radioactive contamination and cancer.



Judges’ comments: A testament to the power of journalism, WKRC’s “Fallout” series continues to unveil startling and disturbing findings about the high rates of cancer and illnesses due to the enriched uranium produced at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Pike County, Ohio. From climbing into a family’s attic to gather evidence of high levels of enriched uranium and then daringly exposing findings of plutonium residue from recycled Soviet nuclear warheads, the reporting sparks ire from government officials. Federal legislators then investigated the Department of Energy’s “cover-up” of the “fallout,” as a result of this reporting.





“Supply Chain Woes” Mark Hyman and Larry Deal

WJLA-TV/ Inside Your World (aired on all Sinclair stations)



Investigative report (Broadcast television networks, cable networks and syndicators) – Third Place

“Unseen Battle: Young Veterans Facing Breast Cancer” Andrea Nejman, Chris Daniels and Alex Brauer, Spotlight on America



Spotlight on America, Sinclair’s award-winning national investigative team, produces original investigative and enterprise reports and specials that air across 90 ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and MyTV stations nationwide, including The National Desk, Sinclair’s national news program.



Commenting on the awards, Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News said, “We are honored the hard work of our journalists has been recognized with multiple National Headliner Awards. These awards reinforce our commitment to servicing our local communities and delivering quality journalism that informs, empowers, and inspires.”

