Sinclair to Bring Superior Video Quality to the World of Sports

Improving the Viewer Experience with High Dynamic Range Entertainment

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced its intention to offer high dynamic range (HDR) content for its Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) beginning in the third quarter of 2022. Premier demonstrations are being shown at the NAB 2022 Show.

Sinclair, working closely with its Bally Sports RSNs and technology vendors, has provided an “end-to-end” approach to transition the sports industry to a more realistic and engaging viewing experience. Leveraging “Advanced HDR by Technicolor,” high quality sports programming will be enhanced by intelligently extending the dynamic range (contrast) and increasing the color gamut to match more closely real-world experiences.

Stunning Video Delivery and Flexibility to Meet Past, Current and Future Needs

SL-HDR1, part of the ATSC NextGen Broadcast standard, enables remarkable picture quality to be delivered to new consumer displays that support HDR. HDR video technology provides substantially brighter highlights, deeper shadow details, and brilliant colors. Employing a backward-compatible approach, SL-HDR1 enables content producers to deliver a single video stream to new and legacy display devices (TVs, tablets, phones, etc.). As a result, newer devices will automatically render the more realistic HDR picture format while legacy displays will render the standard format (SDR). This allows for efficient bandwidth utilization, which is particularly important for over-the-air broadcasts.

Using this small suite of standardized technologies, Bally Sports game productions will provide an enhanced digital signal using HDR for all games, which will roll-out over the second half of 2022.

Said Del Parks, Sinclair’s President of Technology, “We recognize the need to bring better, more engaging content to our viewers across all platforms. This ‘no-compromise’ approach provides the highest quality viewing experience possible today, supplementing events captured in HDR. On the distribution side, it is the smart way to deliver SDR and HDR content efficiently in a single, universal transmission format.”

About Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005714/en/