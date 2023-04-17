Advanced search
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:44 2023-04-17 pm EDT
20.83 USD   +1.54%
Sinclair To Report First Quarter 2023 Results On May 3, 2023 At 7 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BU
Sinclair to Build NextGen Data Distribution Core Network
BU
Sinclair Broadcast Teams Up With Avid, Others for News Gathering Projects
MT
Sinclair to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 3, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

04/17/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its first quarter 2023 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under the subtitle "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 471852.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company’s press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 167 M - -
Net income 2023 7,86 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -41,3x
Yield 2023 4,92%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 379 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 59,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.32.24%1 379
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)14.99%182 498
FORMULA ONE GROUP23.67%17 102
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL27.84%14 166
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.89%9 454
ITV PLC8.12%4 050
