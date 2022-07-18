Log in
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-07-18 pm EDT
21.45 USD   +1.56%
03:04pSINCLAIR TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2022 AT 7 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BU
09:16aSinclair Broadcast Group Announces 2022 Annual Diversity Scholarship Winners, Shaping the Future of Broadcasting
BU
07/11Sinclair Announces Finance Organization Promotions
BU
Sinclair to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

07/18/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its second quarter 2022 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company plans to host a conference call later in August to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results of Diamond Sports Group.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 124579.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company’s press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 896 M - -
Net income 2022 2 742 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,55x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 1 484 M 1 484 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 60,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-20.09%1 484
COMCAST CORPORATION-18.74%183 233
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.54%173 405
VIACOMCBS INC.-17.16%16 352
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.66%13 731
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.10%12 170