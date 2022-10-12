Advanced search
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:21 2022-10-12 am EDT
17.88 USD   -1.24%
17.88 USD   -1.24%
10:11aSinclair To Report Third Quarter 2022 Results On November 2, 2022 At 7 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BU
10/11Sinclair Broadcast Group, ONE Media 3.0, and Bally Sports Executives to Speak at NAB Show, New York
BU
10/05Rosenblatt Adjusts Sinclair Broadcast Group's Price Target to $20 From $24, Reiterates Neutral Rating
MT
Sinclair to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

10/12/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its third quarter 2022 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company plans to host a conference call later in November to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results of Diamond Sports Group.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under the subtitle "Investors/Events and Presentations." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 207275.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company’s press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 907 M - -
Net income 2022 2 671 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,49x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 264 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 59,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,10 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-31.52%1 264
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.56%169 727
FORMULA ONE GROUP-3.95%13 986
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.17%12 808
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-39.56%11 953
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-44.95%3 018