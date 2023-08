Aug 16 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair will acquire all the outstanding shares of smaller oil pipeline operator Holly Energy that it does not already own in a cash and stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

HF Sinclair holds 47.16% of Holly Energy, as per Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)