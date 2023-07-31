Committed to Diversity, Sinclair Honors High Achieving Students Nationwide

Sinclair Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced that the company has awarded scholarships to 15 university students as a part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program.

Having provided more than $315,000 in tuition assistance since 2013, the annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in local journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

This year, the Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship awarded a total of $60,500 to the following students:

Nicole Aponte - Syracuse University

Derryl Barnes Jr. - University of Miami

Yaw Bonsu - Hofstra University

Lucciana Choueiry - Texas State University

Noah Cornelius - Appalachian State University

Cristian Crosse - New Mexico State University

Juhi Doshi - Chapman University

Chloe Franklin - Elon University

Ethan Huang - University of Southern California

Ryann Jones - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Imara Moore - Howard University

Gavin Nguyen - Chapman University

Nikiah Perry - Belmont University

Raven Ratliff - Florida International University

David Victor - Fresno State

“Sinclair is committed to nurturing young talent and increasing diversity in local media. We congratulate the 2023 scholarship winners and look forward to their future success as they embark on their professional journeys in the fields of journalism and marketing,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley.

Sinclair’s commitment to building an industry that is more inclusive and representative of diverse communities also includes enhanced efforts to recruit talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities as well as Hispanic-serving institutions of higher learning.

Additional details on the scholarship and this year’s winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a division of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company which owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation's largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, please visit sbgi.net.

