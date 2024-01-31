Sinclair today announced Jennifer Hansen has been named Vice President/General Manager of WBMA/WABM and WTTO in Birmingham.

Hansen was most recently the VP/GM of WRLH, Sinclair’s television station in Richmond, VA.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media, said, “With her proven record of strong leadership, we're thrilled Jennifer is now overseeing the stations’ linear and digital assets in Birmingham, as we continue to deliver compelling content, engage our audiences, and drive success across all platforms. Jennifer's expertise will be a valuable addition to the market."

Prior to joining Sinclair, Hansen consulted for several organizations. A former executive with The Walt Disney Company, she spent 14 years as part of Disney Media and led the local Radio Disney business spanning 40+ markets across the US. She began her broadcasting career in Montgomery, Alabama and has held leadership roles with iHeart and Cumulus Broadcasting. She started her professional career in non-profit management and fundraising, serving as the Executive Director of The Montgomery Ballet and the Associate Director of Development for the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

“I am excited to be back in Alabama and thrilled to be a part of WBMA, the weather authority in the region and the new home of SEC football in Central Alabama. I look forward to leading all of our businesses, continuing to be an important resource for our audiences and community, and providing innovative solutions to our partners across all our platforms,” said Hansen.

Hansen has served on several boards including the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, the USO of Central Virginia, the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters, and the Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club.

She holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio and is a self-published author.

