06.29.2023

WSBT-TV, WNDU-TV, WSJV, WNIT, and WHME-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The leading television stations serving the South Bend-Elkhart television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today's launch includes WSBT-TV (CBS and Fox), WNDU-TV (NBC), WSJV (H&I), WNIT (PBS), and WHME-TV (Independent).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. Television shoppers should look for the distinctive NextGen TV logo to ensure their new sets can take advantage of new advanced features as they are rolled out.

Today's launch in South Bend follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WSJV, which is owned by Gray Television, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WSJV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing digital format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations. BitPath will make its groundbreaking NavPath™ and BitPoint™ precise navigation and positioning services available at no charge to Indiana's first responders.

From Honolulu to Houston, from Seattle to south Florida, and from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 60 cities across the country. South Bend viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WSBT-TV - Sinclair

WSBT-TV is a leading station in the South Bend television market. WSBT-TV is owned and operated by Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation's largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, see wsbt.com and sbgi.net.

About WNIT - Michiana Public Broadcasting

PBS Michiana-WNIT is the regional affiliate of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) serving areas of Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana. PBS Michiana-WNIT's primary program stream (antenna 34.1) will be featured on NextGen TV. All five of its program streams will continue in the current format as viewers transition over the next few years.

As a non-profit corporation, PBS Michiana-WNIT is governed by a volunteer group of supportive directors from throughout the coverage area. The station is licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as a non-commercial, educational facility. It is primarily funded by grants, and donations from viewers and organizations. PBS Michiana-WNIT's studio is located in downtown South Bend, IN.

About WHME-TV - Family Broadcasting Corporation

Located in the South Bend, Indiana television market, WHME-TV has a long tradition of providing local sports and family-friendly programming to the community. WHME-TV has been owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Corporation (formerly known as LeSEA Broadcasting) for nearly fifty years. In addition to WHME-TV, Family Broadcasting Corporation owns and operates FM radio stations in South Bend, broadcast stations in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as national television networks FETV (Family Entertainment Television), FMC (Family Movie Classics), and WHT (World Harvest Television). For more information, visit whmetv46.com and familybroadcastingcorporation.com.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

