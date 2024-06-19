06.19.2024

WPDE-TV, WBTW, WHMC, and WWMB Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

Myrtle Beach, SC- June 19, 2024 - Leading television stations serving the Myrtle Beach-Florence market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today's launch includes WPDE-TV (ABC), WBTW (CBS), WHMC (ETV and SCETV PBS Kids 24/7) and WWMB (Dabl).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content, enabling viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station, as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today's launch in Myrtle Beach-Florence follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WWMB, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WWMB will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All the programming of each participating station will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which all modern television sets can receive. BitPath, the country's premier data broadcasting platform, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations.

From Honolulu to Houston, and from San Diego to the gorgeous white sands of Myrtle Beach, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 70 cities across the country, reaching three out of four viewers. Myrtle Beach-Florence viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WWMB - Howard Stirk Holdings LLC

WWMB is a premier Myrtle Beach, SC television station owned and operated by Howard Stirk Holdings, LLC, ("HSH") one of the largest minority-owned television broadcast groups in the United States. HSH operates seven full power television stations in six markets across the country and is a producer of premium original content known for telling stories that connect with people of all perspectives and shedding light on those neglected by mainstream news sources. WWMB is affiliated with Dabl.

About WPDE-TV - Sinclair

WPDE-TV is a leading television station in the Myrtle Beach-Florence television market. The station is owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. Sinclair owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and The Nest. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation's largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, see wpde.com and sbgi.net.

About WBTW - Nexstar

WBTW is a leading television station in Myrtle Beach-Florence and a CBS affiliate. WBTW is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 310,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units.

About South Carolina ETV and Public Radio

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) is the state's public educational broadcasting network. SCETV amplifies South Carolina voices, provides educational experiences and strengthens communities, while working toward creating a stronger, more connected and informed South Carolina. In addition to airing local programs, such as Carolina Classrooms, Making It Grow, and This Week in South Carolina, SCETV also presents multiple programs to regional and national audiences, including By The River, After Action, Reconnecting Roots, Reel South, Somewhere South, Yoga in Practice, Downing of a Flag and How She Rolls. In addition, SC Public Radio produces the national radio production, Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. BitPath's revolutionary precision location and navigation services, NavPath™ and BitPoint™, will launch this year. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

Media Contacts:

WWMB; Howard Stirk Holdings - Anthony Carr

[email protected]

WPDE-TV; Sinclair - Jessica Bellucci

[email protected]

WBTW; Nexstar - Gary Weitman

[email protected]

WHMC; South Carolina ETV - Landon Masters

[email protected]

BitPath - John Hane

[email protected]