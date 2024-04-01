Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced that Matthew Galka will join the company’s Washington DC Bureau as a National Correspondent. Galka will provide reporting for The National Desk, Sinclair’s nationally syndicated news program, and Sinclair’s broadcast stations.

Prior to joining Sinclair, Matt was the Capitol Hill Correspondent for CBN News in Washington DC. He brings more than a dozen years of award-winning reporting experience from his time at FOX 10 in Phoenix, AZ, WCTV in Tallahassee, FL and Capitol News Service. He also served as an Adjunct Professor in the Florida A&M journalism program.

"Matt has a passion for thought-provoking stories and a history of deep reporting. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, where his expertise will further strengthen our Capitol Hill coverage,” said Scott Livingston, SVP/News, Sinclair.

Commenting on his new role, Galka said, “I immediately jumped at the opportunity to join Sinclair because of their track record and commitment to high quality journalism. I’m looking forward to contributing impactful stories to their stations around the country.”

Galka holds a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Quinnipiac University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Syracuse University, where he was a Syracuse University football walk-on offensive lineman.

