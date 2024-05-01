Spotlight on America and WBFF’s Project Baltimore Honored with First Place Awards WBFF and KUTV Honored with Third Place Awards

Sinclair is pleased to announce its television stations were honored with a total of four National Headliner Awards, including first place in the Investigative Reporting and Consumer Reporting categories. The National Headliner Awards, one of the oldest and largest journalism contests, recognizes the best journalistic merit in the United States.

The following are the awards won by Sinclair:

Broadcast or cable television stations investigative reporting:

First Place

“The Unicorn”

Project Baltimore - WBFF-TV

Judges’ comments: Fox 45 Baltimore wondered how a school’s police officer could be pulling down more than $200,000 in overtime in a single year. It was remarkable – by checking overtime sheets against social media postings, Fox 45 provided a convincing case that the overtime was earned while the officer was on vacation, or boating on the Chesapeake Bay, or during other activities not related to policing. It was such a convincing case that the FBI decided to follow up. Skillful documents work and persistence in seeking answers made this “Project Baltimore” report a winner.

Broadcast or cable television stations business and consumer reporting:

First Place

“Deadly Product Recall Delays”

Angie Moreschi, Larry Deal and Alex Brauer - Spotlight on America

Judges’ comments: These reports shed light on product recalls that resulted in tragedies with small children – tragedies that could have been prevented. The reporter works to find the systematic failures within the government and also exposes the loophole exercised by major corporations. Throughout the piece, she asked the pervasive questions the audience is thinking – ‘How does this even happen?’ And got the answers. The combination of powerful storytelling, dogged journalism and accountability of government proved this to be the winner of the business and consumer reporting category.

Broadcast or cable television stations documentary or series of reports on the same subject:

Third Place

“Beneath the Blind Spot: Tragedy of the Innocents”

Wendy Halloran, Michelle Poe and KUTV staff - KUTV 2News

Broadcast or cable television stations public service:

Third Place

“Learned Helplessness”

Project Baltimore - WBFF-TV

Commenting on the awards, Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News said, "We're truly honored by the recognition of our journalists' hard work through multiple National Headliner Awards. These accolades reaffirm our dedication to serving our local communities and delivering high-quality journalism that informs, empowers, and inspires."

