Sinclair Broadcast Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) and America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) today announced that, in markets where Sinclair has deployed NEXTGEN Broadcast Service (ATSC 3.0) and a public television station has not, Sinclair will provide free carriage of a virtual channel from that public television station.

Carriage of a broadcast-enabled virtual channel involves transmitting programming data within the NEXTGEN signal that allows over-the-air viewers with NEXTGEN TVs to see and select the channel in their programming guide and access the channel seamlessly over the Internet. Under this arrangement, Sinclair will provide hosting at no cost to the public television station. The public television stations will also have the option to pass through programming in high dynamic range (HDR), significantly enhancing the video quality to the viewers. Technologies such as Advanced HDR by Technicolor will allow content to be visually enhanced on NEXTGEN TVs that support the improved picture format.

“America’s Public Television Stations are pleased to partner with Sinclair to offer more NEXTGEN service to more public television viewers,” said Patrick Butler, president and CEO of APTS. “We are proud to have helped public television stations in almost 30 markets make the transition to the NEXTGEN TV broadcast standard. This partnership with Sinclair will help serve local communities while we work with other public television stations to transition to NEXTGEN TV to advance their public service missions.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with America’s Public Television Stations to help bring the next generation of television to all viewers,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast. “For public television stations that face challenges in launching NEXTGEN service, we hope that this offer will help get them in the advanced TV game and set the stage for their eventual launch of this spectacular service over the air.”

ATSC 3.0 is a revolutionary over-the-air digital broadcast technology that uses the Internet and digital applications powered by the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standards to present viewers with more news and entertainment choices while providing broadcasters with a more compelling and interactive way to deliver their content.

To date, Sinclair has launched ATSC 3.0 service in 43 markets, 36 of which do not yet have a public television station transmitting in ATSC 3.0. Public television stations interested in this offer can work directly with APTS to learn more.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About America’s Public Television Stations:

America's Public Television Stations (APTS) is a nonprofit membership organization ensuring a strong and financially sound public television system and helping member stations provide essential public services in education, public safety and civic leadership to the American people. For more information, visit www.apts.org.

