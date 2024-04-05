WBFF, The Baltimore Sun and Atlas Restaurant Group will each Donate $50,000, The David D. Smith Family Foundation and MileOne Autogroup will each Donate $100,000

WBFF FOX45, Baltimore’s #1 ranked news outlet, The Baltimore Sun, the region’s leading source of news and information, Atlas Restaurant Group, the largest restaurant group in the city of Baltimore, and MileOne Autogroup, the region's largest car dealer group, today announced the companies will make financial donations in support of the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund. WBFF, The Baltimore Sun, and Atlas Restaurant Group will each donate $50,000 to the recovery fund. The David D. Smith Family Foundation and MileOne Autogroup will each donate $100,000 to the fund.

The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund at Baltimore Community Foundation has been established to provide ongoing support to the recovery and resilience efforts for families, port workers, first responders, law enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard workers, small businesses, and communities affected by the March 26 Key Bridge tragedy. 100% of all funds raised through the fund will go back directly to the community.

“Caring for our communities isn't just a responsibility; it's a privilege. We are honored to support the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, amplifying our commitment to fostering resilience and unity in the heart of our city,” said Billy Robbins, VP and General Manager, WBFF.

“As a family business, born and rooted in Baltimore, our hearts break for all individuals and businesses that are impacted by the Key Bridge disaster. Our commitment to the recovery and rebuilding of the bridge is steadfast,” said Michael Fader, Vice President of MileOne Autogroup.

About WBFF FOX45:

WBFF FOX45 is Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Baltimore, MD station. Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About The Baltimore Sun:

The Baltimore Sun is the largest daily newspaper in Maryland. Along with baltimoresun.com and its other publications such as the Capital Gazette, the Carroll County Times and The Aegis, Baltimore Sun Media is the region’s leading source of news and information. Founded in 1837, The Sun provides a host of marketing services and delivers content across multiple platforms including digital, print, mobile and video.

About Atlas Restaurant Group:

Atlas Restaurant Group is a Baltimore-based, national hospitality group led by Founder and President, Alex Smith and his brother, co-owner Eric Smith. Founded in 2012, the group is known for its unique and diverse portfolio of exceptional dining concepts that focus on the integrity of product and impeccable service to create an unparalleled entertainment experience that has redefined the traditional dining experience. With over 2,000 employees nationally, Atlas strives to not only offer a premiere dining experience, but also provide jobs that foster its employees to learn, grow, make an impact, and be proud of the brand they represent. Atlas Restaurant Group continues to elevate the dining experience in Maryland, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

About MileOne Autogroup:

MileOne Autogroup represents 66 franchises with 24 automotive brands along with 48 Service Centers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and North Carolina as part of the Hall, Heritage, Herb Gordon, Annapolis and MotorWorld divisions. The MileOne Autogroup model provides for all of the automotive needs of its customers conveniently, on their own terms. MileOne Autogroup is the largest automotive sales and service delivery network in the Mid-Atlantic area. For more information on MileOne, visit www.mileone.com. Since MileOne’s founding in 1997, the company has donated funds, volunteer hours and vehicles to hundreds of nonprofit organizations throughout the communities it serves. Their key component is giving back to the community. MileOneCares, the corporate giving program, primarily focuses its philanthropic outreach on transportation-related initiatives. For more information on the program, visit www.mileonecares.com.

Category: General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405853890/en/