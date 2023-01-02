Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SASML   PK0033201010

SINDH ABADGAR'S SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(SASML)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
12.72 PKR   -7.49%
02:18aSindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th September 2022
PU
2022Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30th June 2022
PU
2022Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the Period Ended 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th September 2022

01/02/2023 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

39th Annual Report

2022

SINDH ABADGAR'S SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

39th ANNUAL REPORT

2022

CONTENTS

Page

Company Proﬁle

2

Notice of Annual General Meeting

3

Chairman's Report

5

Chairman's Report (Urdu)

6

Directors' Report

7

Directors' report (Urdu)

14

Six Years at a Glance

21

Vision / Mission Statement

22

Review Report On The Statement of Compliance Contained In Listed

23

Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

Statement of Compliance with Liﬆed Companies

24

(Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

Independent Auditors' Report

26

Statement of Financial Position

31

Statement of Proﬁt or Loss Account

32

Statement of Comprehensive Income

33

Statement of Changes in Equity

34

Statement of Cash Flow

35

Notes to the Financial Statements

36

Pattern of Shareholding

76

Form of Proxy

COMPANY PROFILE

DIRECTORS

Mr. Deoo Mal Essarani

Chairman

Dr. Tara Chand Essarani

Chief Executive

Mr. Mahesh Kumar

Director

Mr. Dileep Kumar

Director

Mr. Pehlaj Rai

Director

Mr. Mohan Lal

Director

Dr. Besham Kumar

Director

Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Khokhar

Independent Director

Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori

Independent Director

Ms. Maheshwari Osha

Independent Director

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Saqib Ghaffar

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Aziz Ahmed

BANKERS

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Al-Falah Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Bank AL Habib Limited

United Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

HBL Foreign Exch. Bank

Limited

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori

Chairman

Mr. Pehlaj Rai

Member

Mr. Dileep Kumar

Member

Dr. Besham Kumar

Member

HR AND REMUNERATION

Ms. Maheshwari Osha

Chairman

COMMITTEE

Mr. Mohan Lal

Member

Mr. Dileep Kumar

Member

AUDITORS

M/s. Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq

Chartered Accountants

REGISTERED OFFICE

209, 2nd Floor, Progressive Plaza,

Beaumont Road, Karachi-Pakistan.

MILLS

Deh: Deenpur,

Taluka. Bulri Shah Karim,

Distt. Tando Muhammad Khan,

Sindh-73024.

REGISTRAR

JWAFFS Registrar Services (Pvt) Ltd.

407- 408, Al Ameera Centre,

Shahrah e Iraq, Saddar,

Karachi.

EMAIL ADDRESS

sasm@unitedgroup.org.pk

2

3

    • The proxy shall produce his original CNIC or original passport at the meeting.
    • In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) alongwith proxy form of the Company.
  2. Change of Address

  3. Members are requested to notify any change in their addresses and their contact numbers immediately to our Share Registrar. M/s Jwaffs Registrar Services (Pvt.) Ltd.
  4. Vote through Postal Ballot

  5. Members may exercise their right to vote by means of Postal Ballots i.e. by post or through electronic mode subject to requirements of section 143-145 of the Companies Act, 2017 and applicable clauses of Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018.
  6. Video Conference Facility

  7. Members can also avail video conference facility. In this regard please fill the following form and submit to the Registered Office of the Company seven (7) days before holding of the Annual General Meeting.
    If the Company receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at geographical location, to participate in the meeting through video conference at least seven (7) days prior to the date of meeting, the Company will arrange video conference facility in the city subject to availability of such facility in that city.

I/We ________________________________________ of _______________________being a member

of Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited holder of ________________ ordinary share(s) as per Register

Folio /CDC Account No. ____________________________hereby opt for video conference facility at

__________________________________ .

Signature of Members

For any query / clarification / information, the shareholder may contact the company. And/or the Share Registrar at the following addresses:

Company Address:

Share Registrar Address:

Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited.

M/s JWAFFS Registrar Services

(Pvt)Ltd

Suite no. 209, 2nd Floor, Progressive Plaza,

Suite # 407-408, 4th Floor, Al-Ameer,

Beaumont Road, Karachi-75530.

Centre, Shahra-e-Iraq, Sadder, Karachi.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 07:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SINDH ABADGAR'S SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
02:18aSindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th Septembe..
PU
2022Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30th Jun..
PU
2022Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the Period Ended 31 Dec..
PU
2021Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended Septemb..
CI
2020Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
2020Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
2020Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Financial results of Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited for Q..
AQ
2020Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Board of directors meeting of Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limi..
AQ
2020Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Election of Directors of Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
More news
Chart SINDH ABADGAR'S SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Tara Chand Essarani Executive Director
Syed Abid Hussain Chief Financial Officer
Deoo Mal Essarani Chairman
Maheshwari Osha Independent Director
Zafar Ahmed Ghori Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINDH ABADGAR'S SUGAR MILLS LIMITED0.00%1
SÜDZUCKER AG0.00%3 563
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.0.00%1 788
COSUMAR SA0.00%1 718
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED0.00%978
ADECOAGRO S.A.0.00%907