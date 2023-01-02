Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th September 2022
39th Annual Report
2022
SINDH ABADGAR'S SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
39th ANNUAL REPORT
2022
CONTENTS
Page
Company Proﬁle
2
Notice of Annual General Meeting
3
Chairman's Report
5
Chairman's Report (Urdu)
6
Directors' Report
7
Directors' report (Urdu)
14
Six Years at a Glance
21
Vision / Mission Statement
22
Review Report On The Statement of Compliance Contained In Listed
23
Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
Statement of Compliance with Liﬆed Companies
24
(Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
Independent Auditors' Report
26
Statement of Financial Position
31
Statement of Proﬁt or Loss Account
32
Statement of Comprehensive Income
33
Statement of Changes in Equity
34
Statement of Cash Flow
35
Notes to the Financial Statements
36
Pattern of Shareholding
76
Form of Proxy
COMPANY PROFILE
DIRECTORS
Mr. Deoo Mal Essarani
Chairman
Dr. Tara Chand Essarani
Chief Executive
Mr. Mahesh Kumar
Director
Mr. Dileep Kumar
Director
Mr. Pehlaj Rai
Director
Mr. Mohan Lal
Director
Dr. Besham Kumar
Director
Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Khokhar
Independent Director
Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori
Independent Director
Ms. Maheshwari Osha
Independent Director
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Saqib Ghaffar
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Aziz Ahmed
BANKERS
Allied Bank Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Al-Falah Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Bank AL Habib Limited
United Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
HBL Foreign Exch. Bank
Limited
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori
Chairman
Mr. Pehlaj Rai
Member
Mr. Dileep Kumar
Member
Dr. Besham Kumar
Member
HR AND REMUNERATION
Ms. Maheshwari Osha
Chairman
COMMITTEE
Mr. Mohan Lal
Member
Mr. Dileep Kumar
Member
AUDITORS
M/s. Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq
Chartered Accountants
REGISTERED OFFICE
209, 2nd Floor, Progressive Plaza,
Beaumont Road, Karachi-Pakistan.
MILLS
Deh: Deenpur,
Taluka. Bulri Shah Karim,
Distt. Tando Muhammad Khan,
Sindh-73024.
REGISTRAR
JWAFFS Registrar Services (Pvt) Ltd.
407- 408, Al Ameera Centre,
Shahrah e Iraq, Saddar,
Karachi.
EMAIL ADDRESS
sasm@unitedgroup.org.pk
The proxy shall produce his original CNIC or original passport at the meeting.
In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) alongwith proxy form of the Company.
Change of Address
Members are requested to notify any change in their addresses and their contact numbers immediately to our Share Registrar. M/s Jwaffs Registrar Services (Pvt.) Ltd.
Vote through Postal Ballot
Members may exercise their right to vote by means of Postal Ballots i.e. by post or through electronic mode subject to requirements of section 143-145 of the Companies Act, 2017 and applicable clauses of Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018.
Video Conference Facility
Members can also avail video conference facility. In this regard please fill the following form and submit to the Registered Office of the Company seven (7) days before holding of the Annual General Meeting.
If the Company receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at geographical location, to participate in the meeting through video conference at least seven (7) days prior to the date of meeting, the Company will arrange video conference facility in the city subject to availability of such facility in that city.
I/We ________________________________________ of _______________________being a member
of Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited holder of ________________ ordinary share(s) as per Register
Folio /CDC Account No. ____________________________hereby opt for video conference facility at
__________________________________ .
Signature of Members
For any query / clarification / information, the shareholder may contact the company. And/or the Share Registrar at the following addresses:
Company Address:
Share Registrar Address:
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited.
M/s JWAFFS Registrar Services
(Pvt)Ltd
Suite no. 209, 2nd Floor, Progressive Plaza,
Suite # 407-408, 4th Floor, Al-Ameer,
Beaumont Road, Karachi-75530.
Centre, Shahra-e-Iraq, Sadder, Karachi.
