Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th September 2022

In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) alongwith proxy form of the Company.

Members may exercise their right to vote by means of Postal Ballots i.e. by post or through electronic mode subject to requirements of section 143-145 of the Companies Act, 2017 and applicable clauses of Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018.



Members can also avail video conference facility. In this regard please fill the following form and submit to the Registered Office of the Company seven (7) days before holding of the Annual General Meeting.

If the Company receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at geographical location, to participate in the meeting through video conference at least seven (7) days prior to the date of meeting, the Company will arrange video conference facility in the city subject to availability of such facility in that city.