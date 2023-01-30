Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31st December 2022
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1ST QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
COMPANY PROFILE
DIRECTORS
Mr. Deoo Mal Essarani
Chairman
Dr. Tara Chand Essarani
Chief Executive
Mr. Mahesh Kumar
Director
Mr. Dileep Kumar
Director
Mr. Pehlaj Rai
Director
Mr. Mohan Lal
Director
Dr. Besham Kumar
Director
Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Khokhar
Independent Director
Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori
Independent Director
Ms. Maheshwari Osha
Independent Director
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Saqib Ghaffar
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Aziz Ahmed
BANKERS
Allied Bank Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Al-Falah Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Bank AL Habib Limited
United Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
HBL Foreign Exch. Bank Limited
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori
Chairman
Mr. Pehlaj Rai
Member
Mr. Dileep Kumar
Member
Dr. Besham Kumar
Member
HR AND REMUNERATION
Ms. Maheshwari Osha
Chairman
COMMITTEE
Mr. Mohan Lal
Member
Mr. Dileep Kumar
Member
AUDITORS
M/s. Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq
Chartered Accountants
REGISTERED OFFICE
209, 2nd Floor, Progressive Plaza, Beaumont Road,
Karachi - Pakistan.
MILLS
Deh: Deenpur,
Taluka. Bulri Shah Karim,
Distt. Tando Muhammad Khan,
Sindh-73024.
REGISTRAR
JWAFFS Registrar Services (Pvt) Ltd.
407- 408, Al Ameera Centre,
Shahrah e Iraq, Saddar, Karachi.
EMAIL ADDRESS
sasm@unitedgroup.org.pk
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our privilege to present the un-audited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.
OPERATIONAL RESULTS:
Particulars
December
December
31, 2022
31, 2021
Season commenced on
29.11.2022
28.11.2021
Period reporting upto
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Days worked (gross)
- Days
33
34
Cane crushed
- Tons
129,987
75,935
Average Crushing per day
- Tons
3,939
2,233
Capacity utilization
- %
49
28
Sugar recovery
- %
9.88
9.86
Sugar produced
- Tons
11,955
6,625
Molasses % Cane
- %
4.51
4.57
Molasses produced
- Tons
5,235
2,800
The Company crushed 129,987 M.Tons of Sugarcane compared to 75,935 M.Tons in the comparable period of last year reflecting a 49% utilization of capacity. The Crushing however, remarkably increased by 71% from the corresponding period. Accordingly sugar extracted 11,955 M. Tons compared to 6,625 M.Tons in the corresponding period with sugar recovery stood at 9.88% as against 9.86% achieved in the corresponding period.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
Particulars
December
December
31, 2022
31, 2021
Rupees
Rupee
Sales
845,492,688
1,229,162,489
Gross Profit
8,614,545
123,029,126
Operating (Loss) / Profit
(29,658,570)
90,747,921
(Loss) / Profit after Taxation
(47,648,743)
63,517,660
(Loss) / Earnings per share
(4.57)
6.09
The company recorded sales of Rs. 845 million compared to Rs. 1,229 million in the corresponding period which plummeted by 31% amid below cost selling price of sugar and low volume of sales. The cost of production is worked out at Rs. 78.12 per kg excluding administrative, selling and financial cost of which net realizable value is Rs. 71.37 per kg represently a huge difference between them. Resultantly, the company incurred a loss after taxation for the period Rs. 47.65 million as against profit of Rs. 63.52 million in the corresponding period. The loss per share accordingly stood at Rs. (4.57) per share compared to earning Rs. 6.09 per share in the corresponding period.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
The government has fixed the price of sugar cane at Rs. 302 per 40 kg in Sindh as compared to Rs. 250 per 40 kg in the preceding season reflecting an increase of 21%. In contrast the sugar price remains range bound between Rs. 80 per kg to Rs. 85 per kg which is anticipated to further deteriorate with the arrival of more current year production in the market. The price of sugar should increase more or less with the same percentage of increase in price of sugar-cane announced by the government which unfortunately is not happening since the price of sugar is controlled by the government itself and is not letting the market forces to determine the price. The government however, at last has allowed export of 0.25 million metric tons of sugar to the industry against its demand of 1.2 million metric tons which will pave the way to allow further export of sugar keeping in view the available stock of sugar and its demand in the country, which ultimately, will help mitigate some of the losses resulting from local sale of sugar.
The SBP has again raised the policy rate by 1% to 17% in an effort to control inflation and to bring price stability which has increased by a total of 7.25% since January 2022. This unprecedented increase in policy rate is having negative consequences on the Profitability of the industry. The company is however, more focused towards achieving operational productivity by way of improving yield from sugar-cane, enhancing capacity utilization and taking austerity measures to reduce fixed cost to remain profitable and earn the confidence of the shareholders.
The Board of Directors would like to thanks all the shareholders for their continued trust and confidence reposed on them and assured them that the management is quite capable to achieve success with better planning to overcome the difficult situation faced by the company. The directors also place on record their appreciation of the devoted services and hard work put in by the officers and workers of the company. Please pray to GOD to guide and help us achieve the desired results and prosperous future.
_______________________
Dr. Tara Chand
Chief Executive
Karachi: January 25th, 2023
