  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SASML   PK0033201010

SINDH ABADGAR'S SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(SASML)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-09
14.70 PKR    0.00%
04:34aSindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31st December 2022
PU
01/02Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th September 2022
PU
2022Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30th June 2022
PU
Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31st December 2022

01/30/2023 | 04:34am EST
UNAUDITED

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1ST QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

SASM

COMPANY PROFILE

DIRECTORS

Mr. Deoo Mal Essarani

Chairman

Dr. Tara Chand Essarani

Chief Executive

Mr. Mahesh Kumar

Director

Mr. Dileep Kumar

Director

Mr. Pehlaj Rai

Director

Mr. Mohan Lal

Director

Dr. Besham Kumar

Director

Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Khokhar

Independent Director

Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori

Independent Director

Ms. Maheshwari Osha

Independent Director

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Saqib Ghaffar

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Aziz Ahmed

BANKERS

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Al-Falah Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Bank AL Habib Limited

United Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

HBL Foreign Exch. Bank Limited

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Zafar Ahmed Ghori

Chairman

Mr. Pehlaj Rai

Member

Mr. Dileep Kumar

Member

Dr. Besham Kumar

Member

HR AND REMUNERATION

Ms. Maheshwari Osha

Chairman

COMMITTEE

Mr. Mohan Lal

Member

Mr. Dileep Kumar

Member

AUDITORS

M/s. Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq

Chartered Accountants

REGISTERED OFFICE

209, 2nd Floor, Progressive Plaza, Beaumont Road,

Karachi - Pakistan.

MILLS

Deh: Deenpur,

Taluka. Bulri Shah Karim,

Distt. Tando Muhammad Khan,

Sindh-73024.

REGISTRAR

JWAFFS Registrar Services (Pvt) Ltd.

407- 408, Al Ameera Centre,

Shahrah e Iraq, Saddar, Karachi.

EMAIL ADDRESS

sasm@unitedgroup.org.pk

1

SASM

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our privilege to present the un-audited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

OPERATIONAL RESULTS:

Particulars

December

December

31, 2022

31, 2021

Season commenced on

29.11.2022

28.11.2021

Period reporting upto

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Days worked (gross)

- Days

33

34

Cane crushed

- Tons

129,987

75,935

Average Crushing per day

- Tons

3,939

2,233

Capacity utilization

- %

49

28

Sugar recovery

- %

9.88

9.86

Sugar produced

- Tons

11,955

6,625

Molasses % Cane

- %

4.51

4.57

Molasses produced

- Tons

5,235

2,800

The Company crushed 129,987 M.Tons of Sugarcane compared to 75,935 M.Tons in the comparable period of last year reflecting a 49% utilization of capacity. The Crushing however, remarkably increased by 71% from the corresponding period. Accordingly sugar extracted 11,955 M. Tons compared to 6,625 M.Tons in the corresponding period with sugar recovery stood at 9.88% as against 9.86% achieved in the corresponding period.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particulars

December

December

31, 2022

31, 2021

Rupees

Rupee

Sales

845,492,688

1,229,162,489

Gross Profit

8,614,545

123,029,126

Operating (Loss) / Profit

(29,658,570)

90,747,921

(Loss) / Profit after Taxation

(47,648,743)

63,517,660

(Loss) / Earnings per share

(4.57)

6.09

2

SASM

The company recorded sales of Rs. 845 million compared to Rs. 1,229 million in the corresponding period which plummeted by 31% amid below cost selling price of sugar and low volume of sales. The cost of production is worked out at Rs. 78.12 per kg excluding administrative, selling and financial cost of which net realizable value is Rs. 71.37 per kg represently a huge difference between them. Resultantly, the company incurred a loss after taxation for the period Rs. 47.65 million as against profit of Rs. 63.52 million in the corresponding period. The loss per share accordingly stood at Rs. (4.57) per share compared to earning Rs. 6.09 per share in the corresponding period.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The government has fixed the price of sugar cane at Rs. 302 per 40 kg in Sindh as compared to Rs. 250 per 40 kg in the preceding season reflecting an increase of 21%. In contrast the sugar price remains range bound between Rs. 80 per kg to Rs. 85 per kg which is anticipated to further deteriorate with the arrival of more current year production in the market. The price of sugar should increase more or less with the same percentage of increase in price of sugar-cane announced by the government which unfortunately is not happening since the price of sugar is controlled by the government itself and is not letting the market forces to determine the price. The government however, at last has allowed export of 0.25 million metric tons of sugar to the industry against its demand of 1.2 million metric tons which will pave the way to allow further export of sugar keeping in view the available stock of sugar and its demand in the country, which ultimately, will help mitigate some of the losses resulting from local sale of sugar.

The SBP has again raised the policy rate by 1% to 17% in an effort to control inflation and to bring price stability which has increased by a total of 7.25% since January 2022. This unprecedented increase in policy rate is having negative consequences on the Profitability of the industry. The company is however, more focused towards achieving operational productivity by way of improving yield from sugar-cane, enhancing capacity utilization and taking austerity measures to reduce fixed cost to remain profitable and earn the confidence of the shareholders.

The Board of Directors would like to thanks all the shareholders for their continued trust and confidence reposed on them and assured them that the management is quite capable to achieve success with better planning to overcome the difficult situation faced by the company. The directors also place on record their appreciation of the devoted services and hard work put in by the officers and workers of the company. Please pray to GOD to guide and help us achieve the desired results and prosperous future.

_______________________

Dr. Tara Chand

Chief Executive

Karachi: January 25th, 2023

3

SASM

4

