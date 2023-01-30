Sindh Abadgar Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31st December 2022

SASM

The company recorded sales of Rs. 845 million compared to Rs. 1,229 million in the corresponding period which plummeted by 31% amid below cost selling price of sugar and low volume of sales. The cost of production is worked out at Rs. 78.12 per kg excluding administrative, selling and financial cost of which net realizable value is Rs. 71.37 per kg represently a huge difference between them. Resultantly, the company incurred a loss after taxation for the period Rs. 47.65 million as against profit of Rs. 63.52 million in the corresponding period. The loss per share accordingly stood at Rs. (4.57) per share compared to earning Rs. 6.09 per share in the corresponding period.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The government has fixed the price of sugar cane at Rs. 302 per 40 kg in Sindh as compared to Rs. 250 per 40 kg in the preceding season reflecting an increase of 21%. In contrast the sugar price remains range bound between Rs. 80 per kg to Rs. 85 per kg which is anticipated to further deteriorate with the arrival of more current year production in the market. The price of sugar should increase more or less with the same percentage of increase in price of sugar-cane announced by the government which unfortunately is not happening since the price of sugar is controlled by the government itself and is not letting the market forces to determine the price. The government however, at last has allowed export of 0.25 million metric tons of sugar to the industry against its demand of 1.2 million metric tons which will pave the way to allow further export of sugar keeping in view the available stock of sugar and its demand in the country, which ultimately, will help mitigate some of the losses resulting from local sale of sugar.

The SBP has again raised the policy rate by 1% to 17% in an effort to control inflation and to bring price stability which has increased by a total of 7.25% since January 2022. This unprecedented increase in policy rate is having negative consequences on the Profitability of the industry. The company is however, more focused towards achieving operational productivity by way of improving yield from sugar-cane, enhancing capacity utilization and taking austerity measures to reduce fixed cost to remain profitable and earn the confidence of the shareholders.

The Board of Directors would like to thanks all the shareholders for their continued trust and confidence reposed on them and assured them that the management is quite capable to achieve success with better planning to overcome the difficult situation faced by the company. The directors also place on record their appreciation of the devoted services and hard work put in by the officers and workers of the company. Please pray to GOD to guide and help us achieve the desired results and prosperous future.

_______________________

Dr. Tara Chand

Chief Executive

Karachi: January 25th, 2023