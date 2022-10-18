Advanced search
    6507   JP3375400003

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(6507)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-18 am EDT
1380.00 JPY   +0.95%
03:13aSinfonia Technology : Upcoming event page updated.
PU
08/19Sinfonia Technology : Financial Results for 1st Quarter FY2022
PU
03/30SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

Sinfonia Technology : Upcoming event page updated.

10/18/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Past Events

Automotive Testing Expo, Novi, Michigan 2022


Booth No. 6018
Exhibits
  • e-Motor Test Bench
  • Inverter Load Simulator for EV/HEV


Booth No. Hall 99 AL12
Exhibits
  • Parts feeders
  • Vibrating Conveyor
  • Lifting magnet
  • Portable Selwelder※
  • Induction Heater※
    （※SINFONIA ENGINEERING CO., LTD.）

Disclaimer

Sinfonia Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 102 B 686 M 686 M
Net income 2023 6 700 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,74x
Yield 2023 4,02%
Capitalization 38 533 M 259 M 259 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 678
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinfonia Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 367,00 JPY
Average target price 1 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fuminori Saito Managing Director
Katsuyuki Sakamoto Manager-Control Promotion Office
Shozo Buto Senior Managing Director
Shin Kawahisa Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Mizobata Manager-Personnel & Head-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.19%259
ABB LTD-26.85%48 160
SIEMENS LIMITED16.31%11 882
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-27.69%9 241
ABB INDIA LIMITED43.05%8 230
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-32.77%7 671