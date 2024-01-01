Sing Lee Software (Group) Limited announced that Mr. Lo King Man has resigned as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 31 December 2023 in order to devote more time to his other business commitment. Mr. Lo confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited . Mr. Lo King Man has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the audit and risk management committee, a member of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee with effect from 31 December 2023.

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES Following the resignation of Mr. Lo, he will cease to be a member of the audit and risk management committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Board with effect from 31 December 2023. Following the resignation of Mr. Lo with effect from 31 December 2023, (i) the Board would thereafter comprise only two independent non-executive Directors; (ii) the Board would thereafter comprise less than one-third of the members are independent non-executive directors; and (iii) the Audit and Risk Management Committee would thereafter comprise only two members, no independent non-executive Director has been newly appointed to fill up the aforesaid vacancies by 31 December 2023. Under such circumstances, the then number of the independent non-executive Directors in the Board and the number of the members in the audit and risk management committee would fall below the minimum number requirements as respectively set out in Rules 5.05(1), 5.05A and 5.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange .