DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - The president of Emirates Airline on Sunday said he expected industry policies around turbulence and seatbelts would become more conservative after one person died and dozens were injured on a Singapore Airlines flight hit by turbulence last month.

Tim Clark told reporters in Dubai that Emirates was using artificial intelligence-based systems in a bid to better predict where turbulence might occur. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)