General Announcement::Change of Counter Name of 2020 Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCBs)

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No.: 197200078R

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF COUNTER NAME

OF 2020 MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS

1. MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED IN 2020 AND 2021 Singapore Airlines Limited (the "Company") refers to the following documents:

Rights 2020 MCBs

its announcements on 26 March 2020, 13 April 2020, 15 April 2020, 30 April 2020, 8 May 2020, 2 June 2020, 5 June 2020 and 8 June 2020, and the offer information statement dated 8 May 2020 (the " 2020 Offer Information Statement ") issued by the Company in relation to the renounceable rights issue of, inter alia , up to S$3,496,128,555 in aggregate principal amount of mandatory convertible bonds (the " Rights 2020 MCBs ") in the denomination of S$1.00 for each Rights 2020 MCB, at an issue price of 100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Rights 2020 MCBs; and Rights 2021 MCBs

its announcements on 19 May 2021, 28 May 2021,18 June 2021 and 24 June 2021, and the offer information statement dated 28 May 2021 issued by the Company in relation to the renounceable rights issue of up to S$6,196,793,517 in aggregate principal amount of mandatory convertible bonds (the " Rights 2021 MCBs ") in the denomination of S$1.00 for each Rights 2021 MCB, at an issue price of 100% of the principal amount of the Rights 2021 MCBs.

Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the 2020 Offer Information Statement.

2. CHANGE OF COUNTER NAME OF RIGHTS 2020 MCBs

The Company wishes to announce a change in the counter name of the Rights 2020 MCBs, as listed and quoted on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Company has arranged with the SGX-ST to effect the above change from 9.00 a.m. on 1 July 2021.

The proposed new counter name of the Rights 2020 MCBs is set out in the table below. There is no change to the current counter name of the Rights 2021 MCBs, which is set out in the table below for the avoidance of doubt.