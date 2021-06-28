Log in
    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Change of Counter Name of 2020 Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCBs)

06/28/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No.: 197200078R

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF COUNTER NAME

OF 2020 MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS

1. MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED IN 2020 AND 2021 Singapore Airlines Limited (the "Company") refers to the following documents:

  1. Rights 2020 MCBs
    its announcements on 26 March 2020, 13 April 2020, 15 April 2020, 30 April 2020, 8 May 2020, 2 June 2020, 5 June 2020 and 8 June 2020, and the offer information statement dated 8 May 2020 (the "2020 Offer Information Statement") issued by the Company in relation to the renounceable rights issue of, inter alia, up to S$3,496,128,555 in aggregate principal amount of mandatory convertible bonds (the "Rights 2020 MCBs") in the denomination of S$1.00 for each Rights 2020 MCB, at an issue price of 100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Rights 2020 MCBs; and
  2. Rights 2021 MCBs
    its announcements on 19 May 2021, 28 May 2021,18 June 2021 and 24 June 2021, and the offer information statement dated 28 May 2021 issued by the Company in relation to the renounceable rights issue of up to S$6,196,793,517 in aggregate principal amount of mandatory convertible bonds (the "Rights 2021 MCBs") in the denomination of S$1.00 for each Rights 2021 MCB, at an issue price of 100% of the principal amount of the Rights 2021 MCBs.

Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the 2020 Offer Information Statement.

2. CHANGE OF COUNTER NAME OF RIGHTS 2020 MCBs

The Company wishes to announce a change in the counter name of the Rights 2020 MCBs, as listed and quoted on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Company has arranged with the SGX-ST to effect the above change from 9.00 a.m. on 1 July 2021.

The proposed new counter name of the Rights 2020 MCBs is set out in the table below. There is no change to the current counter name of the Rights 2021 MCBs, which is set out in the table below for the avoidance of doubt.

Counter Trading

Rights 2020 MCBs

Rights 2021 MCBs

Name

Current

SIA MCBz300608#

SIA 2021 MCBz300608#

Proposed

SIA 2020 MCBz300608#

-

Counter Full Name

Rights 2020 MCBs

Rights 2021 MCBs

Current

SIA MCB S$3.496B Z300608

SIA 2021 MCB S$6.196B Z300608

Proposed

SIA 2020 MCB S$3.496B Z300608

-

Counter Short

Rights 2020 MCBs

Rights 2021 MCBs

Name

Current

SIA MCBZ300608

SIA MCBZ 2021

Proposed

SIA MCBZ 2020

-

By Order of the Board

Brenton Wu

Company Secretary

28 June 2021

Singapore

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
