Stock C6L SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Singapore Airlines Limited

Equities

C6L

SG1V61937297

Airlines

Market Closed - Singapore S.E.
Other stock markets
 05:07:02 2024-06-21 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.76 SGD -0.15% Intraday chart for Singapore Airlines Limited +0.45% +3.05%
01:22pm India says peace at Chinese border key as direct flights remain stalled RE
Jun. 20 India shuns China's calls to resume passenger flights after 4 years, officials say RE

Latest news about Singapore Airlines Limited

Singapore Airlines Sees Passenger Traffic Increase in May MT
Singapore Airlines Sends Compensation to People Hit by Mid-Air Turbulence MT
Global markets live: GSK, Tesla, Intel, General Motors, Gamestop... Our Logo
Singapore Air to compensate passengers on fatal flight RE
Singapore Airlines Offers Compensation to Passengers on Turbulent-Hit Flight DJ
Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers on severely turbulent flight RE
Singapore Airlines offers compensation to turbulence flight passengers RE
SINGAPORE AIRLINES SENDS COMPENSATION OFFERS TO PASSENGERS OF TU… RE
Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines to Collaborate on Sustainability Practices MT
India company tribunal clears Air India-Vistara merger RE
Airlines look to turbulence data, but shy from more seatbelt curbs RE
Riyadh Air partners with major Asian airlines to grow network RE
Emirates' Clark says industry likely to become more conservative on seatbelts RE
EMIRATES AIRLINE PRESIDENT SAYS AS A RESULT OF SINGAPORE AIRLINE… RE
Cathay Pacific on track to restore pre-pandemic capacity by Q1 2025, CEO says RE
Global airline bosses to address geopolitical, climate challenges RE
Global airline bosses to address geopolitical, climate challenges RE
Singapore turbulence flight investigation finds sharp altitude drop caused injuries RE
Singapore Airlines - Statement On Tsib Preliminary Investigation Findings On SQ321 RE
SINGAPORE AIRLINES - STATEMENT ON TSIB PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION… RE
Airfares peaking as travellers in Europe, Asia seek savings RE
Aircraft hit by severe turbulence returns to Singapore, local media reports RE
AIRCRAFT THAT OPERATED TURBULENCE-HIT SQ321 RETURNS TO SINGAPORE… RE

Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides cargo air transportation, engineering services, training of pilots, air charters, tour activities, the sale of merchandise, and related activities. Its Full-Service Carrier (FSC) segment provides passenger and cargo air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand, with a focus on the full-service passenger segment. Its Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) segment provides passenger air transportation under the Scoot brand, with a focus on the low-cost passenger segment. Its Engineering Services segment provides airframe maintenance and overhaul services, line maintenance, technical ground handling services, and fleet management. It also manufactures aircraft cabin equipment, refurbishes aircraft galleys, provides technical and non-technical handling services, and repairs and overhauls hydro-mechanical aircraft equipment.
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q1 2025 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Singapore Airlines Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
6.77 SGD
Average target price
6.888 SGD
Spread / Average Target
+1.75%
Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi.
+3.05% 17.83B
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
+23.32% 32.01B
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+45.26% 19.52B
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
+18.52% 16.08B
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-23.89% 14.14B
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+38.01% 13.28B
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-8.76% 12.64B
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
+1.55% 10.69B
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. Stock International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
+9.13% 10.67B
ANA HOLDINGS INC. Stock ANA Holdings Inc.
-4.18% 8.65B
Other Airlines
