Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Airlines Limited    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Airlines : 11 Feb - Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SilkAir Operate First Flights with Full Set of Vaccinated Pilots and Cabin Crew

02/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SilkAir Operate First Flights with Full Set of Vaccinated Pilots and Cabin Crew

11 Febuary 2021 - All three passenger airlines within the SIA Group - Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and Scoot - will today be among the first carriers in the world to operate flights with a full complement of vaccinated pilots and cabin crew.

The first services with a full set of vaccinated crew are SIA flight SQ956, which departed Singapore for Jakarta, Indonesia on 11 February 2021 at 0930hrs local time (GMT+8), Scoot's TR606 which departed for Bangkok, Thailand at 0930hrs, and SilkAir's MI608 which will depart for Phnom Penh, Cambodia at 1630hrs.

The Singapore government has prioritised the aviation sector in the country's vaccination exercise. This reflects the sector's importance, as well as the SIA Group's crucial role in Singapore's economic recovery and the fight against Covid-19.

Operating crew within the SIA Group have responded very positively to the exercise, with more than 90% of cabin crew and pilots signing up for the vaccine to date.

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said, 'We are very encouraged by the strong take-up rate for the vaccine from our colleagues. Vaccinations will be key to the reopening of borders and to enhancing travel confidence, in tandem with robust testing regimes and the wide-ranging safe management measures that are in place on the ground and in the air. They offer greater protection for our people and provide an added layer of assurance to our customers.'

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
02/10SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 11 Feb - Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SilkAir Operate Firs..
PU
02/10Singapore Airlines begins flights with fully vaccinated crew
RE
02/09Singapore Stocks End in Red on Wednesday; DBS Group Profit Drops 33% in Fourt..
MT
02/09Pandemic Restrictions Push Singapore Airlines to Defer $3 Billion Capex Plan
MT
02/09SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 09 Feb - Singapore Airlines Defers Over $4 Billion In Capit..
PU
02/09Boeing, Airbus Agree to Delay Delivery of Aircraft to Singapore Airlines
MT
02/08Singapore Airlines Has Deal With Boeing, Airbus to Defer S$4.4 Billion in Air..
DJ
02/08Singapore Airlines defers $3 billion of spending on Airbus, Boeing planes
RE
02/04Singapore Index Returns to Green on Friday's Closing; Singapore Airlines Post..
MT
02/04SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Posts $106 Million Loss in Fiscal Q3 as COVID-19 Travel Res..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 862 M 2 916 M 2 916 M
Net income 2021 -3 839 M -2 898 M -2 898 M
Net Debt 2021 9 694 M 7 319 M 7 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 957 M 9 774 M 9 782 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 28 160
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,32 SGD
Last Close Price 4,37 SGD
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Kai Ping Tan Executive Vice President-Finance & Strategy
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Swee Wah Mak Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.10%9 774
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.69%27 248
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.84%20 492
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.80%15 549
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.1.23%13 653
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.49%13 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ