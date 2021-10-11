Singapore Airlines : 11 Oct - SIA Launches Seasonal Flights To Seattle And Vancouver, Adds San Francisco To Vaccinated Travel Lane Network

11 October 2021 - Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching four-times weekly seasonal services to Vancouver, Canada and Seattle, the United States of America (USA), from 2 December 2021 to 15 February 2022. Two of the weekly Seattle-Vancouver-Singapore flights will operate as Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services, providing eligible customers quarantine-free entry into Singapore.



SIA is also converting its daily non-stop services from San Francisco, USA, to Singapore, to designated VTL services from Wednesday, 20 October 2021.



These provide additional quarantine-free travel options for customers who wish to travel to and from North America, on top of the earlier announced VTL services from Los Angeles and New York.



Ms JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines said: "With the new Singapore-Seattle-Vancouver flights and the conversion of San Francisco-Singapore to a VTL service, SIA customers can enjoy even more seamless travel options to North America during the year-end holiday season. SIA will continue to monitor the demand for air travel, and adjust its services accordingly."



SIA will deploy the 253-seater Airbus A350-900, with 42 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy Class seats and 187 Economy Class seats, on the Singapore-Seattle-Vancouver service.



Flight SQ28 will depart from Singapore at 0915hrs, arrive at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 0730hrs, and depart Vancouver at 0840hrs before arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) at 0930hrs.



Flight SQ29, SIA's twice-weekly designated VTL service, will depart from Seattle at 1100hrs, arrive at Vancouver at 1145hrs on the same day, depart from Vancouver at 1315hrs, and arrive in Singapore at 2205hrs the following day. Customers who fly on SQ29 must ensure that they meet all applicable VTL eligibility criteria.



SIA will also operate SQ27, a twice-weekly Seattle-Vancouver-Singapore service that is not a designated VTL flight. This would cater to customers who are ineligible to enter Singapore under the VTL arrangement.



Tickets for the Singapore-Seattle-Vancouver service will be made available for sale through various distribution channels from 12 October 2021, 1200hrs (SGT).



On the San Francisco service, flight SQ34 departs Singapore at 1840hrs and arrives at 1905hrs. The return flight SQ33 departs San Francisco at 2205hrs and arrives in Singapore at 0545hrs two days later

1

. For this service, SIA operates the 161-seat Airbus A350-900 ULR with 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats.



Tickets for the San Francisco-Singapore flights are available for sale. Customers who wish to travel on the VTL services should note that Vaccinated Travel Pass applications open on 12 October 2021. They must also ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight.



The addition of San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver expands the SIA Group's VTL network to 17 cities. SIA will operate VTL services from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, and Rome from 19 October 2021, and Seoul from 16 November 2021. These are on top of the existing VTL services from Bandar Seri Begawan, Frankfurt, and Munich. Scoot, SIA's sister airline, will begin VTL flights from Berlin from 20 October 2021.



Multi-city itineraries within VTL countries are allowed if customers meet the eligibility criteria. Customers travelling on the VTL flights also enjoy fuss-free transfers via Singapore Changi Airport to 59 destinations within the SIA Group network. For more information on SIA's VTL services, please click

.



Details of the flight schedules can be found in

. All times stated in this press release and Annexe are local.



_____________________________________





1

Please note that the flight timings will change with effect from 31 October 2021. Please refer to

for the details.