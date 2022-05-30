Singapore Airlines : 30 May - Exceptional Experiences Await Singapore Airlines Customers At All-New SilverKris And KrisFlyer Gold Lounges

30 May 2022 - Singapore Airlines (SIA) today unveiled its all-new flagship SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3, following a S$50 million re-design, upgrade, and expansion project. This will further enhance the on-ground customer experience at the Airline's main hub, and comes as the demand for international air travel from and through Singapore takes off once again.



The Private Room, the First Class section of the SilverKris Lounge, the Business Class section of the SilverKris Lounge, and the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge can collectively accommodate around 1,150 customers within their 6,100 square-metres, translating to 30% more seats and space. This also doubles the capacity that was available during the pandemic while the upgrading works were going on.



The Airline has created a sanctuary that has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the comfort and convenience of diverse groups of travellers, and meet their evolving needs in the coming years. Customers will be able to enjoy world-class products and services, as well as enticing food and beverage options, around the clock at the lounges before their flight.



Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: "Extensive customer engagement and research have gone into the design of the new SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges. Customers will enjoy thoughtfully curated product offerings and experience the signature Singapore Airlines hospitality, all within a comfortable and restful environment, ensuring that they are refreshed and ready for their journey.



"Opening these lounges at this time signals our commitment to SIA's premium brand and growth strategy. It reinforces our position as Changi Airport's anchor airline, and reflects our confidence in Singapore's future as a pre-eminent global air hub."



Working with renowned Singapore-headquartered hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, SIA has redeveloped the SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges by incorporating contemporary finishes and modern amenities, while embodying a timeless elegance. Customers will feel at ease the moment they enter the lounges, knowing that they can enjoy SIA's world-class service and products even before their flights.



The Private Room is the most exclusive space within the SilverKris Lounge. It is dotted with elegant design elements that exude luxury, such as the custom-designed Lalique light dome that welcomes every customer at the lobby. With a capacity for 78 Suites and First Class customers, it includes well-appointed booth seats and day rooms that are conducive for work and rest. The Private Room also offers a full fine dining experience, with exquisite cuisine and beverage options.



Solitaire PPS Club members, as well as Suites and First Class customers, enjoy access to the SilverKris Lounge's First Class section, which offers many cosy seating and resting options. This includes the new day rooms that deliver a high level of privacy, which come with either a recliner or a Tempur Zero Gravity bed with a Supreme Firm mattress. The live cooking station offers many all-time favourites including bak chor mee, pastas, and a variety of breakfast egg options. The popular bar is decked with Lalique crystal flowers inspired by Aquatic Ginger, a flower in SIA's signature batik motif. It now features an even wider selection of beverages, including fresh barista-made coffee in the morning and signature cocktails in the evening.



The Business Class section of the SilverKris Lounge is 20% larger, with Business Class customers and PPS Club members spoilt for choice with four distinct seating sections. These include a quiet rest area to catch some shut-eye, a main dining hall with an extensive self-service buffet, a living room area with sofa seats and productivity pods, as well as an open concept courtyard-style area that offers light bites for the traveller on-the-go. These choices give our customers the flexibility to work, dine, or rest in comfort, whether they are travelling alone or with companions and loved ones. A new full-service bar, with a barista in the morning and bartender service in the evening, allows customers to enjoy their favourite brew or tipple with a view of aircraft taking off and landing.



At double the size than before, the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge has an open and contemporary design with an expansive view of the airport runway. In response to customer feedback, the lounge now includes an expanded dining area and open concept working spaces, as well as dedicated restrooms and shower facilities. Customers can enjoy a wide variety of meal and drink options including favourites such as laksa, chwee kueh, and freshly steamed dim sum.



Further details on the design and features of each lounge may be found in the backgrounder.



The Private Room and the First Class SilverKris Lounge will welcome customers from 31 May 2022, 1800hrs (GMT+8), while the Business Class section of the SilverKris Lounge and KrisFlyer Gold Lounge are now open.