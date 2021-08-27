Singapore Airlines : AGM Minutes (27 August 2021)

AGM 49

29 July 2021

Group of airlines provides connectivity, both in terms of goods and people, with many countries with which Singapore has a strong relationship. In addition, such connectivity contributed towards many foreign businesses' decisions to establish a presence in Singapore.

After the pandemic struck, the Company sought to raise liquidity for a longer period so that it could focus on managing the crisis at hand and to prepare for its eventual emergence from the crisis in a stronger state. In this regard, CEO thanked Shareholders for their strong support for

SIA's rights issue, which had raised $15 billion of liquidity. With the strong Shareholders' support, SIA was able to raise funds through other means as well, such as through sale and leaseback of aircraft, secured aircraft financing, and issuance of bonds and notes.

Besides raising liquidity, the Company had reduced its expenditure and cash outflow. In particular, the Company had successfully reached agreements with aircraft manufacturers to defer more than $4 billion of capital expenditure from the next three years (FY2020/21 - FY2022/23). The Company had also reached out proactively to other suppliers to reduce its cost of operations. In addition, it made the painful decision to remove more than 4,000 staff positions, as a last resort.

CEO acknowledged the health and safety concerns of passengers during this COVID-19 period. Because of its investment in digital capabilities before the pandemic, SIA was able to review over a hundred customer touchpoints to deliver a safe and seamless customer journey. As a result, SIA and Scoot were awarded the highest "Diamond" rating in a global health and safety audit by the non-profit Airline Passenger Experience Association. This industry association had classified SIA's and Scoot's health safety measures to be of hospital grade.

During the current crisis period, SIA continued to look at ways to grow its network to provide connectivity for Singapore and its customers in a safe and calibrated manner. The Company had also stepped up its cargo operations to tap on strong demand, being among the first to operate cargo-only passenger flights and to provide cold chain services for vaccine carriage.

At the same time, the Company had grown its new businesses to diversify revenue streams and to increase customer mindshare. The KrisFlyer membership base had grown in FY2020/21 despite the low flying activity. The KrisShop business had pivoted towards e-commerce in order to cushion the loss of travel retail. SIA had also established the Singapore Airlines Academy to provide training for workers in other industries. This was warmly received by other companies and the public.

With little flying activity, SIA organized various activities to engage and remain relevant with its customers, communities and staff. These activities included the "Discover Your Singapore Airlines" experience, which comprised dining inside A380 aircraft, visits to the SIA Training Centre and home-delivery of SIA meals. These initiatives were met with overwhelming response from the public. CEO thanked Shareholders and the public for their support.

CEO expressed SIA's strong commitment in contributing to the community despite this difficult time for the Company. In this regard, about 2,100 staff had taken up the challenge to be ambassadors in various forms, including as Care Ambassadors in hospitals around Singapore, to help in the fight against COVID-19 alongside other frontline workers. These efforts have been recognized by Singapore residents. Based on data from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021 (which falls completely within the current crisis period), a British-based independent research firm

"YouGov" ranked SIA as the top brand that people in Singapore would recommend to their friends and colleagues.