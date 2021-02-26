Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Airlines Limited

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Airlines : Australia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX, among first in Asia-Pacific region

02/26/2021 | 03:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft lands during an evaluation flight in Seattle

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's aviation regulator said on Friday it would lift a near two-year ban on flights to and from the country that use the Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, among the first in the Asia-Pacific region to do so.

"We ... are confident that the aircraft are safe," Graeme Crawford, the acting chief of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, said in a statement.

The regulator has accepted the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as state of design for the 737 MAX, he added.

No Australian airlines operate the 737 MAX, but Fiji Airways and Singapore Airlines Ltd operated them on flights to Australia before the craft were grounded in March 2019 after two deadly crashes.

Crawford said it was unclear when those airlines would resume flights to Australia given the disruption by COVID-19 to international air travel.

Fiji Airways and Singapore Airlines will also need to approval to fly from their national aviation regulators and from others where they need to use the airspace.

A Fiji Airways spokesman said it was still working with other regulators in the region, including those in Fiji and New Zealand, before returning the 737 MAX to service.

New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had worked closely with counterparts in Australia and Singapore on the return of the 737 MAX in New Zealand.

"The CAA will not issue a blanket approval for the Boeing 737 MAX to fly into New Zealand but will work with any future operators on a case-by-case basis to clear flight operations into New Zealand," the CAA said, noting Fiji Airways was still restricting international flights due to COVID-19.

Singapore's aviation regulator did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Singapore Airlines said it would continue to work with and be guided by regulators on Boeing 737 MAX operations.

Regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain, Canada, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates are among those that have already approved the jet's return to flight following technical modifications and additional pilot training.

China was the first country globally to ban the 737 MAX from its airspace in 2019 and it has not indicated when it will lift the ban.

Boeing said on Friday it was working with regulators and customers to return the 737 MAX to service safely worldwide.

Virgin Australia has 25 of the planes on order but they are not due for delivery until mid-2023.

(This story corrects headline, paragraph 1 to remove reference to Australia being first nation in Asia-Pacific region)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Edwina Gibbs and Gerry Doyle)

By Jamie Freed


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 862 M 2 907 M 2 907 M
Net income 2021 -3 839 M -2 889 M -2 889 M
Net Debt 2021 13 742 M 10 343 M 10 343 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 914 M 11 295 M 11 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 28 160
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,32 SGD
Last Close Price 5,03 SGD
Spread / Highest target 7,36%
Spread / Average Target -14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Kai Ping Tan Executive Vice President-Finance & Strategy
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Swee Wah Mak Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.52%11 295
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.00%30 684
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.69%22 784
AIR CHINA LIMITED14.26%16 788
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.19.72%16 147
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED21.21%13 689
