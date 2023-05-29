Advanced search
    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
05/29/2023
6.350 SGD   -2.01%
04:09aSingapore Airlines, Garuda Indonesia plan JV to boost passenger capacity
RE
03:33aSingapore Airlines : 29 May - Garuda Indonesia And Singapore Airlines Propose Joint Venture Agreement To Deepen Commercial Partnership
PU
05/26Factbox-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements
RE
Singapore Airlines, Garuda Indonesia plan JV to boost passenger capacity

05/29/2023 | 04:09am EDT
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore

(Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd and Garuda Indonesia plan to enter into a joint venture (JV) to increase passenger capacity between the two countries, the flag carriers said on Monday, as post-COVID tourism in Southeast Asia ramps up.

The proposed JV would allow the carriers to potentially synchronise schedules, improving passengers' connectivity and convenience, and explore new initiatives, including joint fare products and an alignment of corporate programmes, they said.

The plan will cover routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya, and deepen the existing cooperation between the two carriers.

"This joint venture ... reflects our firm commitment to grow the aviation markets in Indonesia and Singapore, facilitating a greater level of business and people connections and promoting both countries as regional tourism destinations," said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK -4.41% 65 End-of-day quote.-70.72%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -2.01% 6.35 Delayed Quote.17.18%
TOPIX INDEX 0.69% 2160.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2024 18 233 M 13 468 M 13 468 M
Net income 2024 2 068 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 9,98x
Yield 2024 3,94%
Capitalization 33 618 M 24 832 M 24 832 M
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
EV / Sales 2025 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 22 819
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,48 SGD
Average target price 6,03 SGD
Spread / Average Target -6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Choon Phong Goh Senior Vice President-Commercial Technology
Kai Ping Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Hwa Peng Lau Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.18%24 832
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.21%20 566
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.94%18 133
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.36%15 500
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.46%14 811
