    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:15 2022-10-25 am EDT
5.030 SGD   -0.20%
06:24aFlush with cash, Singapore Airlines to spend $2.7 billion redeeming convertible bond
RE
10/17Singapore Airlines : Operational Statistics
PU
10/17Singapore Airlines Passenger Capacity at 67% of Pre-Pandemic Levels in September
MT
Singapore Airlines : Notice of Redemption (25 October 2022)

10/25/2022 | 06:44am EDT
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(UEN/Company Registration No. 197200078R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Notice to holders of the outstanding

S$3,496,128,555 Zero Coupon Mandatory Convertible Bonds

(the "Rights MCBs")

of Singapore Airlines Limited (the "Issuer")

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

Reference is made to the Rights MCBs which are constituted by the Trust Deed dated 8 June 2020 entered into between (1) the Issuer, as issuer, and (2) HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, as trustee.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Rights MCBs.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Issuer, pursuant to Condition 7.1 of the Rights MCBs, of its intention to redeem all of the Rights MCBs on 8 December 2022 (the "Redemption Date") at the relevant Accreted Principal Amount, being 110.408 per cent. of the principal amount of the Rights MCBs.

The Issuer shall make or cause to be made payment of the redemption moneys in respect of the Rights MCBs in Singapore dollars to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (the "Depository") for the account of the holders of the Rights MCBs. Such redemption moneys will be paid to the persons who, as at the date falling five business days before the Redemption Date, are shown in the records of the Depository as holders of a particular amount of the Rights MCBs, via the payment method as previously agreed between themselves and the Depository.

Brenton Wu

Company Secretary

25 October 2022

Singapore

Singapore Company Registration Number: 197200078R

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
