    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
Singapore Airlines : Operational Statistics

09/16/2021 | 03:32am EDT
AUGUST 2021 OPERATING RESULTS

The operating results for August 2021 are given in the table below.

How SIA Group performed in

August 2021

2021

2020

Change

FULL-SERVICE CARRIER - PASSENGER

(SINGAPORE AIRLINES)

Capacity (M seat-km)

4,383.8

1,068.1

n.m.

Passenger-km (M)

839.9

204.8

n.m.

Passengers carried ('000)

133.3

32.7

n.m.

Passenger load factor (%)

19.2

19.2

-

Load Factor by Route Region (%)

East Asia

13.7

17.9

-4.2

pts

Americas

33.2

16.8

16.4

pts

Europe

23.2

17.2

6.0

pts

South West Pacific

9.7

26.6

-16.9

pts

West Asia and Africa

18.7

-

18.7

pts

LOW-COST CARRIER - PASSENGER

(SCOOT)

Capacity (M seat-km)

732.6

122.0

n.m.

Passenger-km (M)

55.1

19.3

n.m.

Passengers carried ('000)

22.1

7.1

n.m.

Passenger load factor (%)

7.5

15.8

-8.3

pts

Load Factor by Route Region (%)

East Asia

13.9

20.4

-6.5

pts

West Asia

-

-

n.m.

Rest of World

2.3

6.8

-4.5

pts

GROUP AIRLINES (PASSENGER)

Capacity (M seat-km)

5,116.4

1,190.1

n.m.

Passenger-km (M)

895.0

224.1

n.m.

Passengers carried ('000)

155.4

39.8

n.m.

Passenger load factor (%)

17.5

18.8

-1.3

pts

SINGAPORE AIRLINES - CARGO

Capacity (M tonne-km)

564.4

386.7

46.0

%

Freight tonne-km (M)

494.3

316.5

56.2

%

Freight carried (M kg)

88.5

56.9

55.5

%

Cargo load factor* (%)

87.6

81.8

5.8

pts

Load Factor by Route Region (%)

East Asia

94.6

88.8

5.8

pts

Americas

90.9

71.5

19.4

pts

Europe

88.3

89.5

-1.2

pts

South West Pacific

70.2

72.0

-1.8

pts

West Asia and Africa

107.0

88.3

18.7

pts

Note: The operating statistics for full-service carrier reflects the integration of SilkAir into Singapore Airlines. Prior year comparatives have been adjusted on the same basis

  • Cargo capacity for passenger aircraft is based on the payload that is typically set aside for cargo carriage. However, when a passenger aircraft operates with low passenger loads or on a pure cargo mission, the cargo carried could be in excess of such capacity.

Singapore Company Registration No.: 197200078R

Page 1 of 2

AUGUST 2021 OPERATING RESULTS

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's passenger capacity (measured in available seat- kilometres) remained steady month-on-month at around 32% of pre-Covid-19 levels in August 2021, while passenger traffic (revenue passenger-kilometres) grew 7.4%. As a result, the Group registered a passenger load factor (PLF) of 17.5%, 1.2 percentage points higher than the prior month, but 1.3 percentage points lower year-on-year.

SIA Cargo registered a monthly cargo load factor (CLF) of 87.6%, up 5.8 percentage points year-on-year as cargo loads (freight tonne-kilometres) rose by 56.2% on the back of a 46.0% capacity (capacity tonne-kilometres) expansion. East Asia, Americas, and West Asia, and Africa route regions recorded year-on-year increases in CLF during the month.

At the end of August 2021, the SIA Group's passenger network covered 67 destinations including Singapore.

The Singapore Airlines full-service network remained unchanged from the month before with 531 destinations.

Scoot, SIA's low-cost carrier subsidiary, served 251 destinations as at end of August. The airline's Berlin service was reinstated in August, while Nanjing was temporarily suspended due to airport closure. The low-cost carrier's operations to West Asia remained suspended.

1 Number of destinations include Singapore

Singapore Company Registration No.: 197200078R

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
