Singapore Airlines : Operational Statistics

Cargo capacity for passenger aircraft is based on the payload that is typically set aside for cargo carriage. However, when a passenger aircraft operates with low passenger loads or on a pure cargo mission, the cargo carried could be in excess of such capacity.

Note: The operating statistics for full-service carrier reflects the integration of SilkAir into Singapore Airlines. Prior year comparatives have been adjusted on the same basis

The operating results for August 2021 are given in the table below.

AUGUST 2021 OPERATING RESULTS

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's passenger capacity (measured in available seat- kilometres) remained steady month-on-month at around 32% of pre-Covid-19 levels in August 2021, while passenger traffic (revenue passenger-kilometres) grew 7.4%. As a result, the Group registered a passenger load factor (PLF) of 17.5%, 1.2 percentage points higher than the prior month, but 1.3 percentage points lower year-on-year.

SIA Cargo registered a monthly cargo load factor (CLF) of 87.6%, up 5.8 percentage points year-on-year as cargo loads (freight tonne-kilometres) rose by 56.2% on the back of a 46.0% capacity (capacity tonne-kilometres) expansion. East Asia, Americas, and West Asia, and Africa route regions recorded year-on-year increases in CLF during the month.

At the end of August 2021, the SIA Group's passenger network covered 67 destinations including Singapore.

The Singapore Airlines full-service network remained unchanged from the month before with 531 destinations.

Scoot, SIA's low-cost carrier subsidiary, served 251 destinations as at end of August. The airline's Berlin service was reinstated in August, while Nanjing was temporarily suspended due to airport closure. The low-cost carrier's operations to West Asia remained suspended.

1 Number of destinations include Singapore