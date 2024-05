May 29, 2024 at 03:17 am EDT

May 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES - STATEMENT ON TSIB PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION FINDINGS ON SQ321

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - SIA IS FULLY COOPERATING WITH THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES IN THE ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS INTO THIS INCIDENT.

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES- ACKNOWLEDGES SINGAPORE TSIB'S PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION FINDINGS ON THE INCIDENT INVOLVING SQ321 ON 21 MAY