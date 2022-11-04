Singapore Airlines Swung to Profit in First Half on Soaring Travel Demand

By Yifan Wang

Singapore Airlines Ltd. swung to a profit in its fiscal first half, driven by soaring travel demand after Singapore fully reopened to vaccinated travelers.

The Singapore airline carrier posted a profit of 926.9 million Singapore dollars (US$651.9 million), compared with a loss of S$836.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue more than doubled to S$8.42 billion.

The company expects passenger demand to remain strong into the year-end. However, it warned of weaker cargo demand amid muted consumer spending globally.

