  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Airlines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:14 2022-11-04 am EDT
5.340 SGD   +1.33%
Singapore Airlines Swung to Profit in First Half on Soaring Travel Demand

11/04/2022 | 07:12am EDT
By Yifan Wang


Singapore Airlines Ltd. swung to a profit in its fiscal first half, driven by soaring travel demand after Singapore fully reopened to vaccinated travelers.

The Singapore airline carrier posted a profit of 926.9 million Singapore dollars (US$651.9 million), compared with a loss of S$836.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue more than doubled to S$8.42 billion.

The company expects passenger demand to remain strong into the year-end. However, it warned of weaker cargo demand amid muted consumer spending globally.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 0712ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.47% 5245.28 Real-time Quote.-15.20%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 1.33% 5.34 Delayed Quote.5.61%
All news about SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
07:12aSingapore Airlines Swung to Profit in First Half on Soaring Travel Demand
DJ
06:39aSingapore Airlines swings to Q2 profit, declares dividend as travel demand rebounds
RE
06:36aAmerican given 4-week jail term for slapping crew during plane bomb hoax
RE
11/02Citi Research Adjusts Singapore Airlines' Price Target to SG$5.19 From SG$5.79, Keeps a..
MT
10/25Singapore Airlines : Notice of Redemption (25 October 2022)
PU
10/25Flush with cash, Singapore Airlines to spend $2.7 billion redeeming convertible bond
RE
10/17Singapore Airlines : Operational Statistics
PU
10/17Singapore Airlines Passenger Capacity at 67% of Pre-Pandemic Levels in September
MT
10/17The SIA Group Reports Unaudited Group Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended Se..
CI
10/14Singapore Airlines in Talks with Tata Group to Merge Vistara with Air India
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16 388 M 11 526 M 11 526 M
Net income 2023 1 231 M 866 M 866 M
Net Debt 2023 9 212 M 6 479 M 6 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 33 987 M 23 904 M 23 904 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 21 509
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,27 SGD
Average target price 5,81 SGD
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Choon Phong Goh Senior Vice President-Commercial Technology
Kai Ping Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Hwa Peng Lau Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.61%23 904
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.19%20 461
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.64%17 436
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.78%14 568
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.26%13 496
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.46%13 388