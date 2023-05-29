Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia Seek to Deepen Commercial Partnership, Expand Travel Routes

By Yi Wei Wong

Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia said Monday that they plan to deepen an existing agreement to work together on fares and flight schedules.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal will cover routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta and Surabaya, expanding on a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2021.

The agreement includes joint fare products and will allow both airlines to potentially coordinate schedules between Singapore and Indonesia and align corporate programs.

"It reflects our firm commitment to grow the aviation markets in Indonesia and Singapore, facilitating a greater level of business and people connections and promoting both countries as regional tourism destinations. Our customers will also enjoy even more benefits, including an improved level of network connectivity, enhanced travel convenience, and additional fare options," SIA Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.

Garuda President and Chief Executive Irfan Setiaputra said the agreement will help deliver a seamless flying experience to customers.

In 2021, both airlines entered a memorandum of understanding, which included the alignment of frequent flyer programs, joint marketing activities and initiatives to promote inbound tourism.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-23 0628ET