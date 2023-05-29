Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Singapore Airlines Limited
  News
  Summary
    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:15:48 2023-05-29 am EDT
6.350 SGD   -2.01%
06:29aSingapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia Seek to Deepen Commercial Partnership, Expand Travel Routes
DJ
04:09aSingapore Airlines, Garuda Indonesia plan JV to boost passenger capacity
RE
03:33aSingapore Airlines : 29 May - Garuda Indonesia And Singapore Airlines Propose Joint Venture Agreement To Deepen Commercial Partnership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia Seek to Deepen Commercial Partnership, Expand Travel Routes

05/29/2023 | 06:29am EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia said Monday that they plan to deepen an existing agreement to work together on fares and flight schedules.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal will cover routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta and Surabaya, expanding on a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2021.

The agreement includes joint fare products and will allow both airlines to potentially coordinate schedules between Singapore and Indonesia and align corporate programs.

"It reflects our firm commitment to grow the aviation markets in Indonesia and Singapore, facilitating a greater level of business and people connections and promoting both countries as regional tourism destinations. Our customers will also enjoy even more benefits, including an improved level of network connectivity, enhanced travel convenience, and additional fare options," SIA Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.

Garuda President and Chief Executive Irfan Setiaputra said the agreement will help deliver a seamless flying experience to customers.

In 2021, both airlines entered a memorandum of understanding, which included the alignment of frequent flyer programs, joint marketing activities and initiatives to promote inbound tourism.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-23 0628ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK -4.41% 65 End-of-day quote.-70.72%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -2.01% 6.35 Delayed Quote.17.18%
Financials
Sales 2024 18 233 M 13 468 M 13 468 M
Net income 2024 2 068 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 9,98x
Yield 2024 3,94%
Capitalization 33 618 M 24 832 M 24 832 M
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
EV / Sales 2025 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 22 819
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,48 SGD
Average target price 6,03 SGD
Spread / Average Target -6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Choon Phong Goh Senior Vice President-Commercial Technology
Kai Ping Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Hwa Peng Lau Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.18%24 832
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.21%20 566
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.94%18 133
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.36%15 500
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.46%14 811
