SIA's third consecutive net loss in the 12 months ending on March 31 was an improvement from the S$4.3 billion loss a year earlier that included impairment charges on 45 older aircraft.

The latest figure was in line with the average forecast of a S$968.5 million net loss from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Annual revenue doubled to S$7.6 billion.

($1 = 1.3860 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)