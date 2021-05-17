Singapore Airlines : Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed for a second time

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - A travel bubble
between Hong Kong and Singapore due to open on May 26 has been
postponed for a second time, officials said on Monday, after a
spike in cases in Singapore derailed the plan for
quarantine-free travel between the financial hubs.
The bubble was initially slated to begin in November last
year but was called off after a rise in cases in Hong Kong.
Under the plan, travellers would have to test negative for
COVID-19 before departure and on arrival to move freely between
the cities.
Hong Kong and Singapore have been largely successful in
keeping the virus at bay over the past year with strict border
controls and effective tracing of infections but new cases in
Singapore this month have dashed hopes for the air travel bubble
(ATB).
"In light of the recent increase in unlinked community
cases, Singapore is unable to meet the criteria to start the
Singapore-Hong Kong ATB," Singapore's Ministry of Transport said
in a statement.
But both sides remained committed to launching the
bubble safely, it said. The Hong Kong government said another
announcement would come on or before June 13.
Singapore announced on Friday its strictest curbs on social
gatherings and public activities for months due to a rise in
community infections in recent days.
Hong Kong has seen its daily cases drop to low single digits
while the government has relaxed some coronavirus rules for
vaccinated people in a move to incentivise residents to get
inoculated.
The travel bubble was due to start with one flight a day
into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight.
Officials had said that if the seven-day moving average of
the daily number of unlinked local COVID-19 cases was more than
five for either Singapore or Hong Kong, the scheme would be
suspended.
For Hong Kong, which has banned non-residents coming to the
city since March last year, the deal with Singapore would have
been its first travel link with another city.
Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines
were due to be the carriers offering the initial flights.
