  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Airlines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/18 11:59:45 pm EDT
5.420 SGD   -0.18%
05/18Singapore Airlines sees no big growth risk from Boeing 777X delays
RE
05/18Singapore Airlines Trims Losses in Fiscal H2 as Revenue Soars 69%
MT
05/18Singapore Airlines Significantly Narrows Loss in Fiscal 2022
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Airlines sees no big growth risk from Boeing 777X delays

05/18/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
A woman walks past a SIA logo at a ticketing booth at Changi airport in Singapore

May 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) does not expect its growth plans to take a major hit because Boeing Co pushed back the date for delivery of its first 777X planes, the carrier's chief executive said on Thursday.

Last month, Boeing confirmed a delay to 2025 in handing customers the first 777X jet from a prior target of late in 2023, but said it retained confidence in the program.

Before the delays, SIA had expected to receive by the end of 2023 the first of the 31 777X planes it has on order, Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong told analysts and media.

"At the moment I don't think that our growth plan will be severely hampered," he said.

"We do have some flexibility in terms of making up for any potential loss of capacity," he said, referring to the airline's fleet plan.

The comments came after the carrier posted on Wednesday a narrower annual loss of S$962 million ($693.63 million) for the 12 months ended March 31, including second-half operating profit of S$10 million as border curbs eased and passenger numbers rose.

SIA said passenger capacity would average about 61% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter and 67% in the second quarter of the current financial year. ($1=S$1.3869) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.51% 5565.61 Real-time Quote.-12.51%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -0.18% 5.42 Delayed Quote.6.81%
THE BOEING COMPANY -4.95% 125.52 Delayed Quote.-34.41%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 542 M 5 436 M 5 436 M
Net income 2022 -915 M -660 M -660 M
Net Debt 2022 8 794 M 6 339 M 6 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 113 M 11 615 M 11 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 22 934
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,43 SGD
Average target price 5,21 SGD
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Choon Phong Goh Senior Vice President-Commercial Technology
Kai Ping Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Hwa Peng Lau Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.81%11 416
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.59%26 104
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.90%16 784
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.70%15 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.94%15 347
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.13%13 740