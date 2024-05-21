Singapore Airlines Limited is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides cargo air transportation, engineering services, training of pilots, air charters, tour activities, the sale of merchandise, and related activities. Its Full-Service Carrier (FSC) segment provides passenger and cargo air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand, with a focus on the full-service passenger segment. Its Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) segment provides passenger air transportation under the Scoot brand, with a focus on the low-cost passenger segment. Its Engineering Services segment provides airframe maintenance and overhaul services, line maintenance, technical ground handling services, and fleet management. It also manufactures aircraft cabin equipment, refurbishes aircraft galleys, provides technical and non-technical handling services, and repairs and overhauls hydro-mechanical aircraft equipment.

Sector Airlines