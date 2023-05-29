Advanced search
    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:06:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
9.300 SGD   +0.11%
08:00aBinance names Teng as head of regional markets outside US
RE
05/23Singapore Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange Enter MOU to Launch ETF Link
MT
05/16SGX Nifty to discontinue from July 3, shift to India's GIFT City: NSE
RE
Binance names Teng as head of regional markets outside US

05/29/2023 | 08:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Richard Teng, head of the Middle East and North Africa for crypto firm Binance speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai

(Reuters) - Binance has appointed Richard Teng to head its regional markets outside the United States, at a time when the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange has been facing scrutiny from U.S. regulators over compliance issues.

Teng, who revealed his promotion on his LinkedIn profile, is already heading regions like Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He joined Binance as CEO of Singapore in August 2021.

Teng will begin his new role on Monday.

The development comes at a time when Binance has been under fire for non-compliance issues from U.S. authorities, while it has faced pressure in other countries as well.

It withdrew from Canada earlier this month as the country set tight regulations for crypto asset trading platforms, while Australia cancelled the company's financial services license last month amid a regulatory probe.

Before joining Binance, Teng held positions in various financial institutions such as Singapore Exchange Ltd, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Global Market.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 168 M 863 M 863 M
Net income 2023 501 M 370 M 370 M
Net cash 2023 1 061 M 784 M 784 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 9 922 M 7 329 M 7 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,59x
EV / Sales 2024 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 102
Free-Float 75,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,29 SGD
Average target price 9,70 SGD
Spread / Average Target 4,39%
Managers and Directors
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Yao Loong Ng Chief Financial Officer
Boon Hwee Koh Chairman
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Nico Torchetti Head-Operations & Market Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED3.80%7 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.51%58 876
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC18.89%57 668
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-12.81%47 489
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.11%32 409
NASDAQ, INC.-11.62%26 609
