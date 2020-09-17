Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

First China bond ETF in Singapore to launch amid rising foreign interest in yuan assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:31am EDT

The largest exchange-traded fund to invest purely in Chinese government bonds lists in Singapore next week, the bourse and the fund manager said on Thursday, capitalising on surging interest in the world's second-biggest bond market.

The first China bond ETF in Singapore, managed by CSOP Asset Management, will launch with an initial $676 million drawn from both institutional and retail investors, CSOP and Singapore Exchange Ltd told a briefing.

Trading begins on Monday.

The launch comes as foreign investors stream into China's onshore yuan bonds and as it steps up efforts to deregulate its capital markets and promote global use of the yuan.

The ETF, which tracks the FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index, is designed to help capture "opportunities brought by the booming China onshore bond market and its continuous inclusion into the world's major global indices", said Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP Asset Management.

Chinese government bonds, which pay a premium over U.S. government debt of more than 200 basis points at the ten-year tenor, are becoming increasingly popular with investors and drew a 21st consecutive month of inflows in August.

Foreigners hold about $400 billion in the bonds.

Global index publisher FTSE Russell will announce a decision next week on whether to add the Chinese bonds to its global benchmark. Morgan Stanley put a 60-70% chance on China being included, saying it could funnel $60 billion-$90 billion of foreign inflows in the next few years.

The launch of the ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF also helps develop the offshore yuan market in Singapore and comes as the SGX competes with Hong Kong's exchange for business.

Retail brokers in Singapore said the fund could attract interest from customers seeking exposure to an asset class that professional investors think holds promise.

"The new ultimate safe haven of this decade will be Chinese government bonds," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets in Asia at Indosuez Wealth Management.

($1 = 6.7656 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 1.51% 51.15 Delayed Quote.0.06%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -0.46% 8.58 End-of-day quote.-3.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.38% 6.77131 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.27% 6.7711 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
05:31aFirst China bond ETF in Singapore to launch amid rising foreign interest in y..
RE
09/16Singtel Tops New Singapore Board Diversity Index
DJ
09/01More resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders
RE
08/31GF Securities to Increase Trading in Forex Futures, Commodity Derivatives on ..
DJ
08/26Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders
RE
08/21STARHUB : Nokia and StarHub conduct first live 5G non-standalone network trial i..
AQ
08/20SGX teams up with FTSE Russell for multi-asset derivatives products
RE
08/10Axiata to Raise Up to $1.5 Billion via European Bonds
DJ
08/07HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : exchange seeks greater disciplinary powers
RE
08/07SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Hong Kong exchange seeks greater disciplinary powers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 051 M 773 M 773 M
Net income 2021 433 M 318 M 318 M
Net cash 2021 858 M 631 M 631 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 9 184 M 6 769 M 6 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,67 SGD
Last Close Price 8,58 SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Nico Torchetti Head-Operations & Market Services
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-3.16%6 769
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED47.98%60 536
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.03%56 422
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.79%41 288
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.85%32 726
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO32.70%22 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group