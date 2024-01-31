Singapore Exchange Limited is a Singapore-based securities and derivatives market infrastructure company. The principal activities of the Company are those of investment holding, treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of market data and technology connectivity services. The Company's segments include Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Equities; Data, Connectivity, and Indices, and Corporate. The Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities segment is engaged in the provision of fixed income issuer services, trading and clearing services and collateral management. The Equities segment is engaged in the provision of issuer services, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing and collateral management. The Data, Connectivity and Indices segment is engaged in the provision of market data, connectivity, and indices services.