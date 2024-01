(Reuters) - Singapore Exchange (SGX) posted a 6.2% rise in its half-yearly profit on Thursday, driven by strong performance from its currency and commodity derivatives business.

The bourse operator said its adjusted net profit attributable was S$251.4 million ($187.61 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with S$236.8 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3400 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju, Himanshi Akhand and Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)