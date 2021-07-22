Log in
    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/22
11.79 SGD   +1.64%
05:55pSingapore Exchange to Pay US$125 Million for MaxxTrader
DJ
04:39aTT International Says No Requirement to Issue Sustainability Report
MT
01:17aBEVERLY JCG : to Issue Shares, Warrants to Private Investor
MT
Singapore Exchange to Pay US$125 Million for MaxxTrader

07/22/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is acquiring direct-to-market foreign exchange trading platform MaxxTrader for US$125 million in a bid to expand its FX over-the-counter business.

SGX will acquire the company from FlexTrade Systems in an all-cash deal, which is expected to be completed by December, the exchange said Friday.

MaxxTrader is a provider of FX pricing and risk solutions for sell-side institutions including banks and broker-dealers, as well as a multi-dealer platform for hedge funds.

Established in 2008, MaxxTrader has over 100 global banks, regional banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds connected to its platform. Its average daily volume as of June was over US$17 billion.

"Our next step is to offer clients a full suite of FX futures and OTC solutions, by building a primary FX OTC marketplace anchored in Singapore," SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 1955ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 089 M 801 M 801 M
Net income 2021 474 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2021 802 M 591 M 591 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 12 602 M 9 269 M 9 279 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 968
Free-Float 76,3%
Managers and Directors
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Yao Loong Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Nico Torchetti Head-Operations & Market Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED27.05%8 847
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED27.06%77 242
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.28%67 149
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-16.07%64 133
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.34%32 450
NASDAQ, INC.40.33%29 220